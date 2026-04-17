How to Earn $250 Toward Travel With This No-Annual-Fee Credit Card

Published on April 17, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Jet fuel prices have almost doubled in the past two months. Airlines are already passing that pain to passengers -- through higher fares, steeper baggage fees, and fewer off-season routes.

That's exactly why a $250 head start on your next trip matters right now.

The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card gets you there through spending you're probably already doing, plus way more.

Here's what you need to know.

The welcome offer

New cardholders earn 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days of account opening.

That works out to a $250 statement credit you can apply toward travel or dining purchases -- flights, hotels, car rentals, baggage fees, even restaurant tabs.

For some people, earning that bonus could be done in a single travel booking (I just paid $2,000 for flights to Montana this summer for my family). But even without a large purchase, normal monthly spending on the card can likely unlock the welcome offer for most households.

And with no annual fee, all the rewards you earn are yours to keep.

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

Apply Now for Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Bonus offer

Earn 25,000 bonus points when you spend just $1,000 in your first 90 days — that’s worth $250 toward travel with this favorite card!

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Regular APR

17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.

1.5-3 points per dollar

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases

25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit)

  • If you’re looking for a top travel card without an annual fee, this one is tough to beat. It offers a generous welcome bonus worth $250 after spending just $1,000 within 90 days of account opening, plus a simple yet valuable rewards structure: unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases and 3X points on travel booked through Bank of America.

    A 0% intro APR period of 15 billing cycles for both purchases and balance transfers (then 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)) allows you to avoid interest for over a year – a very rare perk for a travel card. And while many travel cards charge hundreds of dollars in annual fees, this one charges $0 – making it one of our top value picks.

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    • Big sign-up bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Competitive rewards rate on purchases
    • Great intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers
    • Limited ways to use points
    • 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
    • Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
    • Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
    • Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants, including takeout.
    • 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
    • This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Bank of America content updated on 2/12/26.

Earning points on every purchase

The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card has a very simple rewards program.

Its everyday earning rate is 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases -- no rotating categories, no spending caps, no activation required. That rate jumps to 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.

A few things worth knowing about how the points work:

  • Points don't expire as long as your account stays open
  • No foreign transaction fees, which matters if you travel internationally
  • No blackout dates or restrictions on where you book -- use any airline, hotel, or travel site you want

That last point separates this card from a lot of travel cards that lock you into a specific portal or partner network.

Who this card is best for

The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card fits anyone who wants travel rewards without the commitment of an annual fee.

If you're newer to travel rewards cards, you'll love the simplicity of both earning and redeeming rewards. Plus, for existing Bank of America banking customers it's a natural add-on that you can manage from the same app and login you're already using.

That being said, if you're a frequent traveler and prefer chasing premium perks like lounge access or elite status -- you'll likely fare better with a premium travel card. These do have higher annual fees, but can be easily offset by using the travel perks and benefits included.

The 0% intro APR is a bonus perk

Worth mentioning. This card also carries a 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

If you're planning a trip and want some breathing room to pay it off over time (without interest stacking up during the intro period) that's a genuinely useful offer on a card that already earns you points.

Our Foolish take

Getting $250 toward a flight or hotel stay isn't going to cover your whole trip -- but it's a meaningful dent when airfare is running higher than it has in years.

And the bar to earn it is quite low ($1,000 in the first 90 days). For most people it's just normal life -- gas, groceries, a few dinners out -- and the bonus is yours.

You're not jumping through hoops or hitting some aspirational spending target. You're just using a card for the stuff you'd buy anyway and walking away with $250 toward travel or restaurants.

That's a pretty good deal for a card that costs you nothing to carry.

Read our full Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card review and apply today.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.