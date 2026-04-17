How to Earn $250 Toward Travel With This No-Annual-Fee Credit Card
Jet fuel prices have almost doubled in the past two months. Airlines are already passing that pain to passengers -- through higher fares, steeper baggage fees, and fewer off-season routes.
That's exactly why a $250 head start on your next trip matters right now.
The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card gets you there through spending you're probably already doing, plus way more.
Here's what you need to know.
The welcome offer
New cardholders earn 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days of account opening.
That works out to a $250 statement credit you can apply toward travel or dining purchases -- flights, hotels, car rentals, baggage fees, even restaurant tabs.
For some people, earning that bonus could be done in a single travel booking (I just paid $2,000 for flights to Montana this summer for my family). But even without a large purchase, normal monthly spending on the card can likely unlock the welcome offer for most households.
And with no annual fee, all the rewards you earn are yours to keep.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn 25,000 bonus points when you spend just $1,000 in your first 90 days — that’s worth $250 toward travel with this favorite card!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
1.5-3 points per dollar
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit)
-
If you’re looking for a top travel card without an annual fee, this one is tough to beat. It offers a generous welcome bonus worth $250 after spending just $1,000 within 90 days of account opening, plus a simple yet valuable rewards structure: unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases and 3X points on travel booked through Bank of America.
A 0% intro APR period of 15 billing cycles for both purchases and balance transfers (then 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)) allows you to avoid interest for over a year – a very rare perk for a travel card. And while many travel cards charge hundreds of dollars in annual fees, this one charges $0 – making it one of our top value picks.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- Competitive rewards rate on purchases
- Great intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers
- Limited ways to use points
-
- 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
- Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
- Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
- Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants, including takeout.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Earning points on every purchase
The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card has a very simple rewards program.
Its everyday earning rate is 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases -- no rotating categories, no spending caps, no activation required. That rate jumps to 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
A few things worth knowing about how the points work:
- Points don't expire as long as your account stays open
- No foreign transaction fees, which matters if you travel internationally
- No blackout dates or restrictions on where you book -- use any airline, hotel, or travel site you want
That last point separates this card from a lot of travel cards that lock you into a specific portal or partner network.
Who this card is best for
The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card fits anyone who wants travel rewards without the commitment of an annual fee.
If you're newer to travel rewards cards, you'll love the simplicity of both earning and redeeming rewards. Plus, for existing Bank of America banking customers it's a natural add-on that you can manage from the same app and login you're already using.
That being said, if you're a frequent traveler and prefer chasing premium perks like lounge access or elite status -- you'll likely fare better with a premium travel card. These do have higher annual fees, but can be easily offset by using the travel perks and benefits included.
The 0% intro APR is a bonus perk
Worth mentioning. This card also carries a 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
If you're planning a trip and want some breathing room to pay it off over time (without interest stacking up during the intro period) that's a genuinely useful offer on a card that already earns you points.
Our Foolish take
Getting $250 toward a flight or hotel stay isn't going to cover your whole trip -- but it's a meaningful dent when airfare is running higher than it has in years.
And the bar to earn it is quite low ($1,000 in the first 90 days). For most people it's just normal life -- gas, groceries, a few dinners out -- and the bonus is yours.
You're not jumping through hoops or hitting some aspirational spending target. You're just using a card for the stuff you'd buy anyway and walking away with $250 toward travel or restaurants.
That's a pretty good deal for a card that costs you nothing to carry.
Read our full Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card review and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.