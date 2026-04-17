How to Earn $250 Toward Travel With This No-Annual-Fee Credit Card

Jet fuel prices have almost doubled in the past two months. Airlines are already passing that pain to passengers -- through higher fares, steeper baggage fees, and fewer off-season routes.

That's exactly why a $250 head start on your next trip matters right now.

The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card gets you there through spending you're probably already doing, plus way more.

Here's what you need to know.

The welcome offer

New cardholders earn 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days of account opening.

That works out to a $250 statement credit you can apply toward travel or dining purchases -- flights, hotels, car rentals, baggage fees, even restaurant tabs.

For some people, earning that bonus could be done in a single travel booking (I just paid $2,000 for flights to Montana this summer for my family). But even without a large purchase, normal monthly spending on the card can likely unlock the welcome offer for most households.

And with no annual fee, all the rewards you earn are yours to keep.