How to Get American Airlines Platinum Status Fast

American Airlines AAdvantage Platinum status comes with valuable travel perks: complimentary upgrades, preferred seating, priority check-in, and more. But getting there takes some work -- and a little bit of planning.

To qualify, you need to earn 75,000 Loyalty Points within a qualification year, which starts on March 1 of each year. The good news, though, is you don't even need to fly a lot to earn elite status.

Here's how to earn AAdvantage Platinum status for the upcoming year.

Know how Loyalty Points work

When it comes to American Airlines, its Loyalty Points are the only metric that matters when you're trying to earn elite status.

You earn Loyalty Points by racking up miles with American Airlines. The miles you earn are based on the ticket price on flights marketed by AA: You get 2 miles per dollar on Basic Economy fares and 5 miles per dollar on other fares. Each mile you earn is then worth 1 Loyalty Point.

You can also earn Loyalty Points from spending on eligible American Airlines credit cards, shopping through AAdvantage eShopping, using SimplyMiles, and dining through AAdvantage Dining.

Use a mix of methods to reach the point threshold

The fastest way to reach Platinum status is by combining several Loyalty Point sources. Flights can earn a significant amount, especially if you book premium cabins or international trips.

But you don't need to rely on flights alone. Spending on an eligible AAdvantage credit card, like the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®, is an extremely easy way to build Loyalty Points. Every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile you earn with spending on your card earns 1 Loyalty Point.

That means a total of $37,500 in card spending in the card's 2 miles per $1 categories (gas stations, restaurants, and on eligible American Airlines purchases) would get you to Platinum status by itself. But you'll also earn 1 mile per $1 (and thus 1 LP per dollar) on all other purchases. This can be a helpful method if you spend a lot in gas, dining, or plan to make any large AA purchases, as those dollars are worth double the LPs.

Airline credit cards are typically the fastest way to earn points with your chosen airline. Check out our list of the best airline credit cards today to apply and start earning.

Hotel stays booked through AAdvantage Hotels or eligible partners like Hyatt and Marriott can also provide a solid boost. You'll earn Loyalty Points based on the AAdvantage® miles earned during booking, which can add up quickly if you travel often or book long stays. Shopping online through the AAdvantage eShopping portal and using SimplyMiles or AAdvantage Dining can further pad your Loyalty Point total.

Maximize your timeline and track progress

Because the status qualification year runs from March 1 to February 28, it's best to start early. Booking big trips in the first few months of the cycle gives you time to supplement with additional Loyalty Points from things like credit card spending, hotel bookings, and everyday purchases.

Be sure to monitor your Loyalty Points through your AAdvantage account online or in the app. Tracking your progress monthly can help you stay on target and adjust your strategy if needed.

Start earning Loyalty Points today

You don't need to fly constantly to earn American Airlines Platinum status. By combining flights, credit card spending, hotel bookings, and shopping through partner portals, earning the 75,000 Loyalty Points needed within a year isn't out of reach.

Even without airline loyalty status, travel credit cards can be a great way to earn the points and miles necessary to get you off on your next adventure. Check out our list of the best travel credit cards to find a good fit for you.