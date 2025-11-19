How to Get an Easy $200 Bonus Plus 2% Cash Rewards on Everything You Buy
Want to earn the easiest $200 you've ever made? With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), you can do just that -- plus earn 2% cash rewards on every purchase, everywhere.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has been my go-to credit card for years now, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. It's simple, versatile, and valuable -- and it has no annual fee, which means I can recommend it to basically anyone.
Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card before you apply.
One of the easiest welcome bonuses you'll find
Right now, new Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card holders can land a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months. Most people can hit that in their sleep -- and once they do, the $200 will be automatically added to their account.
Take it from me: I've written about credit cards for years, and this is one of the very lowest spending requirements I've seen on a welcome bonus. That makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card a viable option for budgets of all sizes.
Ready to start earning your $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Earn 2% cash rewards on everything, and pay no interest for a year
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's selling point is its bare-bones simplicity. Here's what you'll get:
2% cash rewards on all purchases
With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll earn a straightforward 2% cash rewards rate on all purchases. That means no spending categories to remember and no hoops to jump through -- just solid rewards on everything you buy.
A 2% flat rate is one of the highest you'll find, and you don't even have to pay an annual fee to get it. I love using my Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card everywhere, confident I'll get a solid return no matter where I am.
Intro APR offer
If you're looking to pay off high-interest debt, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card can help you out there, too. It comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases. (A 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after.)
Just note that there's a balance transfer fee of 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5. You'll have to factor that in if you're planning on moving debt -- but that's still going to be much cheaper than the alternative. If you want to earn solid rewards and cut down on interest payments, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great option.
The credit card that basically everyone should own
Put simply, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a credit card that virtually everyone could (and should) own. It has no annual fee, an easy-to-earn welcome bonus and one of the best catch-all flat rates you'll find.
For my money, it's the easiest way to earn solid rewards on everything you buy.
Want to check out some other options first? Check out this list of our favorite flat-rate cash back credit cards to compare now.
