How to Get an Easy $200 Bonus Plus 2% Cash Rewards on Everything You Buy

Want to earn the easiest $200 you've ever made? With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), you can do just that -- plus earn 2% cash rewards on every purchase, everywhere.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has been my go-to credit card for years now, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. It's simple, versatile, and valuable -- and it has no annual fee, which means I can recommend it to basically anyone.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card before you apply.

One of the easiest welcome bonuses you'll find

Right now, new Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card holders can land a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months. Most people can hit that in their sleep -- and once they do, the $200 will be automatically added to their account.

Take it from me: I've written about credit cards for years, and this is one of the very lowest spending requirements I've seen on a welcome bonus. That makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card a viable option for budgets of all sizes.

Ready to start earning your $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.