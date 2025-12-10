How to Get an Easy $200 Bonus Plus 2% Cash Rewards on Everything You Buy
Looking for a credit card that's as simple as it is valuable? I've got one for you: the no-annual-fee Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a solid welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to earn, plus 2% cash rewards on every purchase. Personally, it's been my favorite credit card for a while now -- and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
Here's how easy it is to get value with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
Get 2% cash rewards on all purchases and more
My favorite thing about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is how utterly simple it is. It comes with:
2% cash rewards on all purchases
You read that right: a straightforward 2% cash rewards rate on every purchase, everywhere. That means no earning caps to track, no spending categories to remember, and no hoops to jump through. You can use this card wherever you go and be confident you're getting a solid return.
Intro APR offer
If you're looking to pay off high-interest debt, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a smart choice here too. It comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies.
If you want to earn solid rewards and cut down on interest payments, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great option.
Just keep in mind that there's a balance transfer fee of 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Unlock an easy welcome bonus
Now for the fun part: Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is offering one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses you'll find on any card. You'll get a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've ever seen, and you've still got a full 3 months months to hit it. If you're like most people, you'll probably be able to hit that in just a few weeks of everyday purchases like gas and groceries. And once you do, you'll have a solid $200 in bonus cash rewards to show for it.
With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, your rewards can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Rewards never expire, either, so you've got time to figure out how you want to use them. With an easy welcome bonus, 2% cash rewards on everything, and more, you can't really go wrong with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
Ready to start earning today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply now.
Our Research Expert