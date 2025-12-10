How to Get an Easy $200 Bonus Plus 2% Cash Rewards on Everything You Buy

Looking for a credit card that's as simple as it is valuable? I've got one for you: the no-annual-fee Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a solid welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to earn, plus 2% cash rewards on every purchase. Personally, it's been my favorite credit card for a while now -- and I don't see that changing anytime soon.

Here's how easy it is to get value with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

Get 2% cash rewards on all purchases and more

My favorite thing about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is how utterly simple it is. It comes with:

2% cash rewards on all purchases

You read that right: a straightforward 2% cash rewards rate on every purchase, everywhere. That means no earning caps to track, no spending categories to remember, and no hoops to jump through. You can use this card wherever you go and be confident you're getting a solid return.

Intro APR offer

If you're looking to pay off high-interest debt, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a smart choice here too. It comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies.

If you want to earn solid rewards and cut down on interest payments, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great option.

Just keep in mind that there's a balance transfer fee of 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.