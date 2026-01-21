How to Get an Easy $200 Bonus Plus 2% Cash Rewards on Everything You Buy

Published on Jan. 21, 2026

James McClenathen

Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

If you want a credit card that earns great rewards with no effort, then you'll love this one.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is as simple as they come. It has an easy-to-earn welcome bonus for new cardholders and earns 2% cash rewards on all purchases -- for no annual fee.

There are no rotating categories, no expiring credits, and no hassle.

Here's why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card won our award for Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.

One of the easiest bonuses you can get

Right now, new Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card holders can get a $200 cash rewards bonus when they spend $500 on purchases in their first 3 months.

Some no-annual-fee cards require you to spend $1,000 or more to earn their welcome offers. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, most people can easily earn the bonus with their regular spending.

Unlimited 2% cash rewards, everywhere

A flat rate of 2% cash rewards may sound small, but it adds up fast when you earn it on every single purchase.

Say you charge $25,000 per year on your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- a reasonable amount for the average person, according to BLS data. You'd earn $500 back every year, with no annual fee eating into your rewards.

You can earn more cash back if you juggle multiple cards with bonus categories. But if you want a simple one-card setup, then the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is it.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

Intro APR offer

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (after that, a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies).

That's a whole year to pay off existing credit card debt or a big purchase, without interest charges piling up.

How does it compare to the competition?

There are very few cards that rival the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card as an all-purpose card.

One of them is the Citi Double Cash® Card.

  • $0 annual fee
  • Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
  • 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases
  • 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel
  • 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers; after that, a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies

So it's very similar to the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, except:

  • It takes three times as much spending to earn the welcome offer
  • You don't earn 2% cash back immediately, but after you pay your bill
  • New purchases don't qualify for 0% intro APR
  • The 0% intro APR period for balance transfers is six months longer
  • You earn bonus cash back on certain travel purchases made through the card's portal

It's a solid alternative, especially if you want extra time to pay off a transferred balance. If it sounds like a better fit for you, then apply today using the link below.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Citi Double Cash® Card

Citi Double Cash® Card
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

2% cash back

Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

$200

  • This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.

    • High cash back
    • 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No 0% intro APR on purchases
    • Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
    • Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
    • Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
    • Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
    • If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

Our Research Expert

James McClenathen
James McClenathen is a full-time Managing Editor and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, overseeing the production and quality of editorial content while also writing about credit cards, investing, and everyday money management. He has worked at The Motley Fool since 2012 and brings extensive experience as an editor, reporter, and finance expert. A graduate of the University of Michigan, James has spent more than a decade of his career helping readers make smarter financial decisions.