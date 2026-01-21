How to Get an Easy $200 Bonus Plus 2% Cash Rewards on Everything You Buy
If you want a credit card that earns great rewards with no effort, then you'll love this one.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is as simple as they come. It has an easy-to-earn welcome bonus for new cardholders and earns 2% cash rewards on all purchases -- for no annual fee.
There are no rotating categories, no expiring credits, and no hassle.
Here's why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card won our award for Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.
One of the easiest bonuses you can get
Right now, new Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card holders can get a $200 cash rewards bonus when they spend $500 on purchases in their first 3 months.
Some no-annual-fee cards require you to spend $1,000 or more to earn their welcome offers. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, most people can easily earn the bonus with their regular spending.
Unlimited 2% cash rewards, everywhere
A flat rate of 2% cash rewards may sound small, but it adds up fast when you earn it on every single purchase.
Say you charge $25,000 per year on your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- a reasonable amount for the average person, according to BLS data. You'd earn $500 back every year, with no annual fee eating into your rewards.
You can earn more cash back if you juggle multiple cards with bonus categories. But if you want a simple one-card setup, then the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is it.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Intro APR offer
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (after that, a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies).
That's a whole year to pay off existing credit card debt or a big purchase, without interest charges piling up.
How does it compare to the competition?
There are very few cards that rival the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card as an all-purpose card.
One of them is the Citi Double Cash® Card.
- $0 annual fee
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases
- 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel
- 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers; after that, a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies
So it's very similar to the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, except:
- It takes three times as much spending to earn the welcome offer
- You don't earn 2% cash back immediately, but after you pay your bill
- New purchases don't qualify for 0% intro APR
- The 0% intro APR period for balance transfers is six months longer
- You earn bonus cash back on certain travel purchases made through the card's portal
It's a solid alternative, especially if you want extra time to pay off a transferred balance. If it sounds like a better fit for you, then apply today using the link below.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Our Research Expert