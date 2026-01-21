How to Get an Easy $200 Bonus Plus 2% Cash Rewards on Everything You Buy

If you want a credit card that earns great rewards with no effort, then you'll love this one.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is as simple as they come. It has an easy-to-earn welcome bonus for new cardholders and earns 2% cash rewards on all purchases -- for no annual fee.

There are no rotating categories, no expiring credits, and no hassle.

Here's why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card won our award for Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.

One of the easiest bonuses you can get

Right now, new Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card holders can get a $200 cash rewards bonus when they spend $500 on purchases in their first 3 months.

Some no-annual-fee cards require you to spend $1,000 or more to earn their welcome offers. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, most people can easily earn the bonus with their regular spending.

Unlimited 2% cash rewards, everywhere

A flat rate of 2% cash rewards may sound small, but it adds up fast when you earn it on every single purchase.

Say you charge $25,000 per year on your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- a reasonable amount for the average person, according to BLS data. You'd earn $500 back every year, with no annual fee eating into your rewards.

You can earn more cash back if you juggle multiple cards with bonus categories. But if you want a simple one-card setup, then the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is it.