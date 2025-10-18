How to Get an Easy $200 Bonus Plus 2% Cash Rewards on Everything You Buy

The average cash back card gives you just 1.17% back on purchases in 2025, according to WalletHub. Not terrible -- but not great either.

That's why I like cards that go a little further, especially if they keep things simple.

Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is leading the pack with flat-rate 2% cash rewards, $0 annual fee, and a welcome offer that's about as easy as it gets.

Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card gives you 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no limits, no categories, and no expiration (as long as your account stays open).

It doesn't matter if you're buying groceries, paying bills, or shopping online -- it all earns the same generous rate. That's pretty rare for a no-annual-fee card.

Here's a quick look at what your rewards would be for the year based on your average spending level: