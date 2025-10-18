How to Get an Easy $200 Bonus Plus 2% Cash Rewards on Everything You Buy
The average cash back card gives you just 1.17% back on purchases in 2025, according to WalletHub. Not terrible -- but not great either.
That's why I like cards that go a little further, especially if they keep things simple.
Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is leading the pack with flat-rate 2% cash rewards, $0 annual fee, and a welcome offer that's about as easy as it gets.
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card gives you 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no limits, no categories, and no expiration (as long as your account stays open).
It doesn't matter if you're buying groceries, paying bills, or shopping online -- it all earns the same generous rate. That's pretty rare for a no-annual-fee card.
Here's a quick look at what your rewards would be for the year based on your average spending level:
|Monthly Spending
|Cash Rewards
|$1,500
|$360
|$2,500
|$600
|$3,500
|$840
|$4,500
|$1,080
While some cards offer higher rates in rotating categories, using one flat-rate card for everything can be surprisingly rewarding -- and way less work.
A welcome bonus that's easy to grab
Here's a sweet little cherry on top for new cardholders. You can earn a $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.
Most households can easily spend that $500 in the first couple weeks, if not sooner. The cool part is you just use the card like you normally would, and the bonus shows up without even trying hard.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Intro APR offer adds flexibility
If you're carrying a balance or have a big purchase coming up, this card gives you a little extra breathing room.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases. After that, the 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR kicks in.
Just note: To qualify for the balance transfer intro rate, you'll need to complete the transfer within 120 days. There's also a balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.
This isn't a long-haul balance transfer card, but it gives you a decent runway if you need to float a purchase interest-free.
A few more perks and extras
Here are some surprisingly helpful extras that come included:
- Cellphone protection: Get up to $600 in coverage against theft or damage when you pay your phone bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible).
- Visa Signature® Concierge: Available 24/7 to help with things like dinner reservations, concert tickets, and travel planning.
- No annual fee: Zero cost to carry this card year after year -- even if it's just a backup rewards card in your wallet.
Why it's my favorite cash back pick right now
I've looked at a lot of credit cards over the years, both professionally and personally. And I've seen how complex some rewards programs can get.
I'm convinced: You can get 90% of the value with one great card as you can from a handful of specific category cards. You can even outpace some of the top travel rewards cards by keeping things simpler.
Earning ~$800 in cash rewards each year for no annual fee card beats earning $1,500 a year from a high end travel card with a $795 fee.
There's a reason we gave the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card a perfect 5-star rating and named it Motley Fool Money's Best Cash Back Card of 2025.
Want to see even more winners? Check out our favorite flat-rate cash back cards here for easy rewards.
Our Research Expert