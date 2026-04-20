How to Get as High as 500,000 Points (Worth $5,000 on Travel) With 2 Amex Cards

Right now, two American Express business cards are running massive welcome bonus offers.

Get both cards, and you could earn as high as 500,000 bonus points. Plus, these cards offer big rewards on everyday spending and other perks worth hundreds or thousands of dollars per year.

You don't need to own a business to get these cards, but you do need to spend a lot to earn their welcome offers. Here's how to make it happen.

The two cards and their bonuses

American Express® Business Gold Card: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

That's as high as 500,000 points combined, worth $5,000 through Amex Travel at a Motley Fool Money estimated redemption of $0.01 per point-- possibly more if you transfer points to an airline or hotel's loyalty program.

You can find out your offer without any impact on your credit. There will only be a hard inquiry if you accept and open an account.

Does this combo make sense after the welcome offers?

These cards are built for business spending -- but they can be a great value for everyday people, too. Here are the highlights of each card.

American Express Business Gold Card

Annual fee: $375 (see rates and fees)

$375 (see rates and fees) 4X points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories (then 1X thereafter)

on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories (then 1X thereafter) 3X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ using your Business Gold Card

on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ using your Business Gold Card $20 monthly credit for purchases at FedEx, GrubHub, and office supply stores

for purchases at FedEx, GrubHub, and office supply stores $12.95 monthly credit for a monthly Walmart+ membership

for a monthly Walmart+ membership $100 annual credit for eligible charges at The Hotel Collection properties

Terms apply; enrollment required for some benefits.

The 4X categories include advertising, electronics and software, restaurants, gas stations, transit, and wireless. You only need to spend about $800 per month between two of these categories to recoup the annual fee through points; the rest is gravy.

The credits, worth $495 per year combined, can be pretty easy to earn even if you don't run a business.