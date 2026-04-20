How to Get as High as 500,000 Points (Worth $5,000 on Travel) With 2 Amex Cards
Right now, two American Express business cards are running massive welcome bonus offers.
Get both cards, and you could earn as high as 500,000 bonus points. Plus, these cards offer big rewards on everyday spending and other perks worth hundreds or thousands of dollars per year.
You don't need to own a business to get these cards, but you do need to spend a lot to earn their welcome offers. Here's how to make it happen.
The two cards and their bonuses
American Express® Business Gold Card: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
That's as high as 500,000 points combined, worth $5,000 through Amex Travel at a Motley Fool Money estimated redemption of $0.01 per point-- possibly more if you transfer points to an airline or hotel's loyalty program.
You can find out your offer without any impact on your credit. There will only be a hard inquiry if you accept and open an account.
Does this combo make sense after the welcome offers?
These cards are built for business spending -- but they can be a great value for everyday people, too. Here are the highlights of each card.
American Express Business Gold Card
- Annual fee: $375 (see rates and fees)
- 4X points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories (then 1X thereafter)
- 3X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ using your Business Gold Card
- $20 monthly credit for purchases at FedEx, GrubHub, and office supply stores
- $12.95 monthly credit for a monthly Walmart+ membership
- $100 annual credit for eligible charges at The Hotel Collection properties
Terms apply; enrollment required for some benefits.
The 4X categories include advertising, electronics and software, restaurants, gas stations, transit, and wireless. You only need to spend about $800 per month between two of these categories to recoup the annual fee through points; the rest is gravy.
The credits, worth $495 per year combined, can be pretty easy to earn even if you don't run a business.
On American Express's Secure Website.
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Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
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Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.* Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ using your Business Gold Card.*
1X - 4X points
Annual Fee
$375
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a powerful choice for businesses that want to maximize rewards in key spending categories. You’ll automatically earn 4X points on your top two eligible spending categories each billing cycle (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses with fluctuating expenses. With no preset spending limit, it offers added flexibility for growing companies. (The amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment, and credit history.) Plus, a generous welcome offer and access to valuable business tools and travel benefits make this card a standout option for businesses that want high rewards potential with customizable benefits.
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- High-value welcome offer
- Bonus rewards on your biggest expenses
- Versatile rewards points
- Consumer and travel protections
- No preset spending limit
- Annual fee
- Spending cap on bonus rewards
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- As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.*
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ using your Business Gold Card.*
- Earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly after you use the Business Gold Card for eligible U.S. purchases at FedEx, Grubhub, and Office Supply Stores. This can be an annual savings of up to $240. Enrollment required.*
- Get up to a $12.95** statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Business Gold Card. **Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.*
- The Business Gold Card comes in three metal designs: Gold, Rose Gold and White Gold. Make your selection when you apply on Americanexpress.com.
- *Terms Apply
Amex Business Platinum Card
- Annual fee: $895 (see rates and fees)
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com
- 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus
- 35% points back when you use Pay with Points for flights booked through Amex Travel with your selected airline
- $300 semi-annual credit for Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings through Amex Travel
- $200 annual credit for incidental fees charged by your selected airline
- $209 annual credit for CLEAR+ membership
- Up to $1,150 annual credit for Dell Technologies purchases ($150, plus an additional $1,000 once you spend $5,000 or more)
- $250 annual credit for Adobe purchases
- $90 quarterly credit for Indeed purchases
- $10 monthly credit for wireless phone services
Terms apply; enrollment required for some benefits.
The list goes on. Altogether, the Amex Business Platinum Card offers over $3,500 in annual value.
On American Express's Secure Website.
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On American Express's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
1X - 5X points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,550+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)
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- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
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- As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 07/2025.
- See how you can unlock over $3,500 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
- Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
- Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton for Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Gift cards are not an eligible purchase. Benefit enrollment required.
- Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
- Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR+ Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
- Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
- Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
- Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
- 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
- Terms Apply.
How these cards work together
To get the most value, use the American Express Business Gold Card for everyday spending and monthly bills. Use the Amex Business Platinum Card for travel, anything that earns credits, and big purchases.
Both cards earn Membership Rewards points, which pool together.
Do you qualify?
You don't need to own a formal business. Freelancers, gig workers, Etsy sellers, tutors, landlords, and anyone with a side income can qualify as a "sole proprietor." That means applying with your own name as the business name and your Social Security number as the tax ID.
Keep in mind that Amex has a once-in-a-lifetime rule for welcome offers. If you've previously held either card and earned its welcome offer, you probably won't be eligible for the bonus again.
Can't get a business card? You could still get as high as 275,000 points
The personal versions of these cards -- the American Express® Gold Card and American Express Platinum Card® -- are available to anybody.
Amex Gold Card: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
The personal version of this card has an annual fee of $325 (see rates and fees).
Platinum Card®: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
Like its business-version sibling, the Platinum Card® has an annual fee of $895 (see rates and fees). Terms apply.
Also like the Amex Business Platinum Card, it comes with airport lounge access and over $3,500 worth of annual perks. Terms apply.
Important: To earn both cards' welcome offers, get the Amex Gold Card's bonus first. If you get the personal Platinum Card®'s bonus first, you may be ineligible for the Amex Gold Card's.
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American Express® Gold Card
Apply Now for American Express® Gold Card
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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|As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
|1X-4X Membership Rewards® Points • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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American Express Platinum Card®
Apply Now for American Express Platinum Card®
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for large welcome offer
|As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
|1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
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Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR: See Pay Over Time APR
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for large welcome offer
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express® Business Gold Card, click here
For rates and fees for American Express® Gold Card, click here
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here
For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here