How to Get Delta Platinum Medallion Status

Delta Platinum Medallion is the third tier in the Delta SkyMiles® Medallion program. It offers valuable perks like unlimited complimentary upgrades, waived change and cancellation fees on award tickets, and priority boarding.

It's a big step up from Silver or Gold status -- and much easier to reach than Diamond, the last level.

Here's everything you need to know about Delta Platinum Medallion status, including how to attain it and cards that can help you get there.

What is Delta Platinum Medallion status?

Delta Platinum Medallion status is a tier in Delta's Medallion program -- higher than Silver and Gold, but lower than Diamond. It comes with all kinds of perks, including:

Unlimited complimentary upgrades, including to first class

Free same-day flight changes

Waived baggage fees

Priority boarding and check-in

9X SkyMiles per dollar on Delta flights

Choice Benefits (like upgrade certificates or bonus miles)

You'll feel the biggest impact if you fly Delta often, especially on routes with heavy competition for upgrades.

How to qualify for Platinum Medallion

To earn Platinum Medallion in 2025, you'll need to earn $15,000 Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs) from Delta and partner flights, upgrades, premium seats, and certain Delta card spending. MQDs are now the only metric that matters -- previous metrics like miles and segments no longer count.

You can earn MQDs by:

Booking paid Delta flights

Spending on Delta Vacations packages

Making purchases with select Delta credit cards (see below)

Cards that can help

The easiest way to boost your MQDs is through Delta's cobranded Amex airline cards. You can also reach Platinum status purely through card spend -- $150,000 annually on either card qualifies you outright, no flights required.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

This card earns $1 Medallion Qualification Dollar (MQD) for every $10 spent. Each year, you'll also receive an automatic $2,500 MQD Headstart. Cardholders get 15 free visits to Delta Sky Club lounges when flying Delta and complimentary access to Centurion® Lounges when booking Delta flights with this card. Terms apply. The annual fee is $650 (see rates and fees).

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

This card earns $1 MQD for every $20 spent. Like the Amex Delta SkyMiles Reserve, it also includes a $2,500 MQD Headstart each year. Cardholders receive a free first checked bag on Delta flights. Terms apply. The annual fee is $350 (see rates and fees).

