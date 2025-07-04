How to Get Delta Platinum Medallion Status

Published on July 4, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Delta Platinum Medallion is the third tier in the Delta SkyMiles® Medallion program. It offers valuable perks like unlimited complimentary upgrades, waived change and cancellation fees on award tickets, and priority boarding.

It's a big step up from Silver or Gold status -- and much easier to reach than Diamond, the last level.

Here's everything you need to know about Delta Platinum Medallion status, including how to attain it and cards that can help you get there.

What is Delta Platinum Medallion status?

Delta Platinum Medallion status is a tier in Delta's Medallion program -- higher than Silver and Gold, but lower than Diamond. It comes with all kinds of perks, including:

  • Unlimited complimentary upgrades, including to first class
  • Free same-day flight changes
  • Waived baggage fees
  • Priority boarding and check-in
  • 9X SkyMiles per dollar on Delta flights
  • Choice Benefits (like upgrade certificates or bonus miles)

You'll feel the biggest impact if you fly Delta often, especially on routes with heavy competition for upgrades.

How to qualify for Platinum Medallion

To earn Platinum Medallion in 2025, you'll need to earn $15,000 Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs) from Delta and partner flights, upgrades, premium seats, and certain Delta card spending. MQDs are now the only metric that matters -- previous metrics like miles and segments no longer count.

You can earn MQDs by:

  • Booking paid Delta flights
  • Spending on Delta Vacations packages
  • Making purchases with select Delta credit cards (see below)

Cards that can help

The easiest way to boost your MQDs is through Delta's cobranded Amex airline cards. You can also reach Platinum status purely through card spend -- $150,000 annually on either card qualifies you outright, no flights required.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

This card earns $1 Medallion Qualification Dollar (MQD) for every $10 spent. Each year, you'll also receive an automatic $2,500 MQD Headstart. Cardholders get 15 free visits to Delta Sky Club lounges when flying Delta and complimentary access to Centurion® Lounges when booking Delta flights with this card. Terms apply. The annual fee is $650 (see rates and fees).

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

This card earns $1 MQD for every $20 spent. Like the Amex Delta SkyMiles Reserve, it also includes a $2,500 MQD Headstart each year. Cardholders receive a free first checked bag on Delta flights. Terms apply. The annual fee is $350 (see rates and fees).

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating
Apply Now for Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

3.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
100,000 Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. 1X-3X miles Circle with letter I in it. Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases. Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

APR: 20.24%-29.24% Variable

3.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Apply Now for Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

4.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
90,000 Circle with letter I in it. Earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $4,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. 1X-3X Miles Circle with letter I in it. Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels. Earn 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets. Earn 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases.

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

APR: 20.24%-29.24% Variable

4.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor

Why another travel card might be better

Delta cards are useful if you're set on elite status. But if you care more about flexible rewards or don't fly Delta often, a general travel card could offer better value.

These cards don't help with Medallion status, but can earn more valuable rewards overall, especially for international travel or non-Delta bookings.

The Platinum Card® from American Express

This card earns 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. Cardholders can access Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta (subject to visit limitations). Membership Rewards points can be transferred to Delta or other airline partners. Terms apply. It's got a high annual fee of $695 (see rates and fees), but makes up for it with all sorts of luxury card perks.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) offers strong point value and flexible transfer partners, making it a solid option for travelers. It also includes robust travel protections. The annual fee is $95.

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating
Apply Now for The Platinum Card® from American Express

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

4.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for large welcome offer
 As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. 1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

APR: See Pay Over Time APR

4.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for large welcome offer
Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for travel and points transfers
 75,000 bonus points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 19.99% - 28.24% Variable

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for travel and points transfers

Start earning toward Platinum today

Delta Platinum Medallion status offers serious perks, but it takes commitment.

If you're loyal to Delta, using the Amex Delta SkyMiles Reserve or Amex Delta SkyMiles Platinum can get you there faster. But if your goal is maximizing rewards, not airline status, you might get more bang for your buck with a flexible travel card.

Want to explore more options? Check out our list of the best travel cards today to learn more.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox

Ryan is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money. He’s been covering topics like credit cards and savings since 2022, focusing on helping people who are new to the world of personal finance.