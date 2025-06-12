How to Get United Airlines Perks Without Elite Status

Flying isn't as glamorous as it used to be -- unless you have some sort of VIP status.

United Premier Platinum members can get complimentary upgrades, waived fees, and priority everything. But getting there isn't cheap or easy.

In 2025, you'll need 45 Premier Qualifying Flights (PQF) and 15,000 Premier Qualifying Points (PQP) to earn Premier Platinum. That means a lot of flying and spending with United.

But what if I told you that you could get access to many of the top perks, without even qualifying for elite status?

Holding the right credit cards can get you there.

What you need to qualify for United Premier

United's Premier status levels are based on two things: how many times you fly (PQF) and how much you spend on tickets (PQP) in a calendar year.

Here are the levels and how much you need to qualify for each: