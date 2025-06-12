How to Get United Airlines Perks Without Elite Status
KEY POINTS
- Earning United Premier Platinum requires lots of flights and high spending (45 or more flights and $15,000 in United bookings each year).
- But some cobranded United credit cards unlock perks like free bags and upgrades without needing elite status.
- Other travel cards can offer huge value too, with more flexibility.
Flying isn't as glamorous as it used to be -- unless you have some sort of VIP status.
United Premier Platinum members can get complimentary upgrades, waived fees, and priority everything. But getting there isn't cheap or easy.
In 2025, you'll need 45 Premier Qualifying Flights (PQF) and 15,000 Premier Qualifying Points (PQP) to earn Premier Platinum. That means a lot of flying and spending with United.
But what if I told you that you could get access to many of the top perks, without even qualifying for elite status?
Holding the right credit cards can get you there.
What you need to qualify for United Premier
United's Premier status levels are based on two things: how many times you fly (PQF) and how much you spend on tickets (PQP) in a calendar year.
Here are the levels and how much you need to qualify for each:
|Status Level
|PQF + PQP Option
|PQP-Only Option
|Premier Silver
|15 PQF + 5,000 PQP
|6,000 PQP
|Premier Gold
|30 PQF + 10,000 PQP
|12,000 PQP
|Premier Platinum
|45 PQF + 15,000 PQP
|18,000 PQP
|Premier 1K
|60 PQF + 22,000 PQP
|28,000 PQP
And these requirements must be met within the same calendar year.
Even the lowest Premium tier is tough to achieve for many casual travelers.
Unlock great perks with United credit cards
Here's the hack. You don't have to reach Premier Platinum to start enjoying VIP treatment.
United's cobranded credit cards come packed with many of the same perks that make elite status so desirable.
Cardholders can score benefits like:
- Free checked bags for you and a travel companion
- Priority boarding so you're not fighting for overhead bin space
- United Club℠ lounge passes each year
- 25% back on in-flight purchases like snacks and wifi
- Annual travel credits or perks that help offset card fees
On top of that, these cards offer huge welcome bonuses for new cardholders. And they're usually big enough to book two or three domestic round-trip flights -- sometimes more if you catch a good deal.
Travel cards with more freedom (and fewer hoops)
If you're not loyal to one airline and just want the best bang for your buck, a flexible travel credit card might be the better move.
These cards typically earn rewards across a wide range of spending categories like travel, dining, and groceries. They also let you redeem your points on a bigger variety of airlines, including United, without worrying about award charts or loyalty tiers.
Other perks might include:
- Point transfers to multiple airlines and hotels
- Airport lounge access at hundreds of locations worldwide (not just United lounges)
- Trip protections like travel delay reimbursement and lost luggage coverage
- Broad travel credits that apply to more than just one airline
If you'd rather get rewarded no matter how you fly, these cards offer a ton of upside. Personally, I only use all-purpose travel cards, and I love the wider use of rewards.
Let your credit card do the work
Elite status isn't the only way to travel like a pro.
Just by holding the right credit card you can unlock serious value. From lounge access to free checked bags, your next trip could feel first-class without flying 45 times a year.
