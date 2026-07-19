How to Pick the Right Balance Transfer Card if You Have Less-Than-Perfect Credit

You can still get a balance transfer card with a less-than-ideal credit score -- you just have fewer options, and it might take some more work to land it.

The best 0% intro APR cards are typically available to applicants with scores of 670 or higher. If you're in the "fair" credit range (580 to 669), you're probably picking from a much shorter list. But there are still some options at your disposal.

Here's what to know about credit scores and balance transfer cards, and how to find a great option you actually qualify for.

What credit score do you need for a balance transfer card?

Most card issuers don't publish hard-and-fast credit score requirements -- and your credit score isn't the only thing they look at. Typically, though, issuers like to see a FICO® Score of at least 670, which puts you in the "good" range. "Very good" starts at 740, while "exceptional" starts at 800.

If your score is in the 580-669 range, that qualifies as "fair" credit. That still gives you a shot at a handful of balance transfer cards. Most of these are offered by credit unions, though, and are only available to members of that credit union.

If your score is in the "poor" range of 300-579, a balance transfer card probably isn't realistic. That's not a reason to give up on trying to save on interest. It just means your next move might be something different, like a debt consolidation loan.

Why the best cards are reserved for people with high credit scores

Card issuers see an application for a balance transfer card as a sign you're already carrying debt. That makes low-score applicants a bigger risk than someone with a high score.

For that reason, people with lower scores are less likely to get approved. That limits the pool of potential cardholders, but it helps protect the issuer against risk.

Another way issuers do that is through super high interest rates. The average credit card APR is 21% as of February 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. If you've got a low score, your APR is probably even higher. A good credit score makes you more trustworthy in issuers' eyes, which can mean a lower interest rate.

What to look for in a balance transfer card if you have fair credit

Typically, you'll want to find the balance transfer card with as long of a 0% intro APR window as possible. That gives you the most breathing room possible, which means lower monthly payments (and less stress).

But in my opinion, if you have fair credit, you'll want to take a long look at the card's balance transfer fee, too.

Most cards charge a balance transfer fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you transfer, and that fee gets added to your balance immediately. That means a $4,000 transfer with a 5% transfer fee adds $200, giving you a $4,200 balance.

A shorter 0% window with a lower fee can beat a longer window with a higher fee -- but only if you can pay off your balance in the shorter time frame.

Be sure to check the ongoing APR, too. Once the intro period ends, whatever balance remains reverts to the regular, "variable" APR, which will probably run higher than what a good-credit applicant would get. That should serve as motivation -- make sure you pay your balance on time to avoid that interest entirely.

See if you can get prequalified for a balance transfer card first

Here's the good news: Most major issuers -- including Chase, Citi, Capital One, Discover, Wells Fargo, and American Express -- offer "prequalification," which lets you see if you qualify for a card without hurting your credit score. Most offer this option directly on their websites, and it takes just a few minutes to check.

Prequalification uses a soft credit pull, which doesn't affect your score. It's an easy way to check your odds with several issuers without any downside.

It's not a guarantee of approval, since issuers still run a full review (and a hard inquiry) once you formally apply, but it's a way to rule out cards you have little chance of getting.

If you want to see how the best cards stack up before you start searching, check out our list of the best balance transfer credit cards.



