How to See if You Qualify for an Amex Platinum Card Without Impacting Your Credit Score

Most people don't know about one of Amex's coolest features -- it's called "Apply With Confidence"

It basically lets you see if you're eligible for a card (as well as the welcome offer) before you officially apply. And the best part is there's no impact on your credit score.

Think of it as a pre-check. You start the application, Amex gives you a thumbs-up (or down), and then you decide if you want to move forward. If you don't, no worries -- nothing hits your credit report.

Right now, this tool is especially handy if you've had your eye on the American Express Platinum Card®.

Here's how the offer works, and how to check if you qualify.

One of the biggest welcome offers available

The current Platinum Card® welcome offer is one of the best we've ever seen.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

The maximum welcome bonus offer can be worth $1,750 in travel when booked through Amex at a value of $0.01 per point (estimated by Motley Fool Money). And even lower offers like 100,000 points still get you about $1,000 in travel value -- nothing to scoff at!

One quick note: Amex has a "once per lifetime" rule for welcome offers on each card, so if you've already had the Platinum Card®, you may not be eligible again. But if this is your first go at it, now's a great time to check.