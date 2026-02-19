How to See if You Qualify for an Amex Platinum Card Without Impacting Your Credit Score
The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the most bougie cards out there -- the Rolex of credit card products, if you will. It comes with a generous welcome bonus offer and thousands of dollars in perks. But the unfortunate truth is that not everyone will qualify to get it.
If you do want to land a card like the Platinum Card®, though, there's a way to see if you qualify without taking a hit to your credit score. However, if you’re approved and accept the card, your credit score may be impacted. Here's what to know.
Credit score guidelines and the once-in-a-lifetime rule
For the Platinum Card®, you'll generally want to have a "good" to "excellent" credit score to get approved. That's not a hard-and-fast rule, just a guideline. You might get approved with a lower score if you've got a high income, for example.
Then there's Amex's once-in-a-lifetime rule, which basically says that you may not be able to earn the welcome bonus on the same card more than once. If you previously had a Platinum Card®, got rid of it, and then decided to apply again, you won't qualify for any sort of bonus.
The Platinum Card® comes with over $3,500 in annual perks, though, so there's plenty of reason to apply even if you can't land the welcome bonus offer.
Welcome offer: Check your eligibility for as high as 175,000 points
Right now, the Platinum Card® offers one of the biggest welcome bonus offers I've seen on any card, period. Plus, you don't have to actually get the card to find out what your bonus will be.
Here's how it works:
- Apply for the Platinum Card®. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- Find out if you're approved without any impact to your credit score, and learn your exact offer amount if approved.
- Accept the card and start earning your bonus, with a potential hit to your credit score once you accept.
Amex points can be redeemed for travel at a value of $0.01 per point, which means the maximum welcome bonus offer is worth at least $1,750 in travel rewards, as estimated by Motley Fool Money. Plus, you could get even more out of your rewards if you move them to one of Amex's transfer partners -- partners like:
- Hilton (2:1 transfer ratio; every Amex point is worth two Hilton Honors points)
- Marriott Bonvoy (1:1 transfer ratio)
- Air Canada (1:1 transfer ratio)
- Air France (1:1 transfer ratio)
- Delta (1:1 transfer ratio)
- Singapore Airlines (1:1 transfer ratio)
- Virgin Atlantic (1:1 transfer ratio)
Bare minimum, you could be looking at a welcome bonus offer worth almost twice the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), which basically buys you two years of test-driving the Platinum Card®.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Plus: Over $3,500 in annual perks
The Platinum Card®'s more than a nice one-time welcome bonus offer, though. In all, the card comes with more than $3,500 in yearly travel and lifestyle perks, which can cover the annual fee almost four times over. They include:
- $600 in annual hotel credits to use for bookings at Amex's Fine Hotels + Resorts® collection or The Hotel Collection (THC requires a min. two-night stay)
- $300 a year in digital entertainment credits to use on streaming services and more
- An annual $209 CLEAR+ credit
- $200 a year in airline fee credits
- $200 in annual Uber Cash credits
- $120 in annual credits to cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One
- Access to over 1,550 airport lounges worldwide
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
If you use even a fraction of the Platinum Card®'s benefits, the juice is easily worth the squeeze. Throw in the current welcome bonus offer, and you're looking at one of the most valuable travel cards out there, even with the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Want to see what kind of welcome offer you can land now? Read our full review of the American Express Platinum Card® to apply today.
