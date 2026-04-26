How Using the Wrong Credit Card Cost Me $700 in One Weekend
A few months ago I flew to Las Vegas (for the first time) for a buddy's wedding. On the way home, I realized I'd probably lost hundreds of dollars in the course of that weekend -- and it had nothing to do with blackjack or slot machines.
It all had to do with using the wrong credit card.
Here's how using the wrong credit card cost me $700 in one weekend -- and how you can avoid making the same mistake.
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: What I actually saved
For every part of my trip, I used my reliable Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) -- which, all things considered, isn't a terrible option.
With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, I get 2% cash rewards on purchases, with a $0 annual fee and no perks or earning rates to memorize. That means I earned about:
- $400 on hotels × 2% = $8
- $400 on flights × 2% = $8
- $200 on other purchases × 2% = $4
- Total: $20 in cash rewards
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also comes with a solid welcome bonus -- new cardholders can earn $200 cash rewards after spending $500 in the first 3 months. I put that money toward my trip, too, so I basically saved $220 on my Vegas excursion with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
But here's the truth: I could've done much, much better.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
|$200 cash rewards Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
|2% cash rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
2. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: What I could've saved
You might be wondering why I'm choosing the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) as the card I could've, or should've, used. In short, it's because it's the best bang-for-buck premium travel card out there.
The Capital One Venture X Card shines with great earning rates and valuable perks to offset its $395 annual fee (see rates and fees). Here's a breakdown of how much I could've saved with one trip:
- $400 hotel × 10X miles on hotels booked through Capital One Travel = 4,000 miles
- $400 on flights × 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel = 2,000 miles
- $200 on other purchases × 2X miles = 400 miles
- Total: 6,400 miles = $64 (at a standard redemption rate of $0.01 per mile)
That's already $44 more in rewards than the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. But the perks and early spend bonus are where you really see the difference:
- A $300 annual travel credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel
- A 10,000-mile anniversary bonus, every year starting on your first account anniversary (worth $100 in travel rewards)
- A $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit every four years
And then there's the welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth $750 toward travel.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
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- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
Curious what the real difference is? Let's do the math.
The real cost of using the wrong card
Here's how the first-year comparison shakes out, assuming you're new to both the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and earn the bonus on each of them:
|Category
|Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
|Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
|Difference
|Rewards earned on trip
|$64
|$20
|+$44
|Perks
|$520
|$0
|+$520
|Welcome offer
|$750 (after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months)
|$200 (after spending $500 in the first 3 months)
|+$550
|Annual fee
|-$395 (see rates and fees)
|$0
|−$395
|Grand total (first year)
|$939
|$220
|+$719
To be clear, that $719 figure assumes you earn the bonus on both cards, then redeem your Capital One miles at a rate of $0.01 per mile.
If you don't earn the Capital One Venture X Card bonus, you'd save much less; if you redeem your miles at a higher rate, you could save much more.
Add it all up, and it's easy to see how I missed out -- so easy, in fact, that I'm determined not to let it happen again.
Want to save hundreds a year on travel with ease? Click here to learn more and apply for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.