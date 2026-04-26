A few months ago I flew to Las Vegas (for the first time) for a buddy's wedding. On the way home, I realized I'd probably lost hundreds of dollars in the course of that weekend -- and it had nothing to do with blackjack or slot machines.

It all had to do with using the wrong credit card.

Here's how using the wrong credit card cost me $700 in one weekend -- and how you can avoid making the same mistake.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: What I actually saved

For every part of my trip, I used my reliable Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) -- which, all things considered, isn't a terrible option.

With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, I get 2% cash rewards on purchases, with a $0 annual fee and no perks or earning rates to memorize. That means I earned about:

$400 on hotels × 2% = $8

$400 on flights × 2% = $8

$200 on other purchases × 2% = $4

Total: $20 in cash rewards

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also comes with a solid welcome bonus -- new cardholders can earn $200 cash rewards after spending $500 in the first 3 months. I put that money toward my trip, too, so I basically saved $220 on my Vegas excursion with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

But here's the truth: I could've done much, much better.

