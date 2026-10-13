How You Could Save $500+ on Gas in the Next Year
Gas costs about 30% more than it did in 2024, according to Motley Fool Money research. If you're like most people, you're probably looking more than ever for ways to save money at the pump.
One of the best ways I've found: The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.
The no-annual-fee Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. If you choose "gas" as your category, and land the card's welcome bonus -- and change a few simple driving habits -- you can easily save $500 or more in a single year.
Here's what to know.
The best credit card for gas: Get 6% back for your first year
The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards earned our award for the Best Credit Card for Gas of 2026 -- and it's no secret why.
It has no annual fee, and new cardholders can earn 6% cash back on gas for a full calendar year. After that, the rate drops to 3%, which is still solid.
Let's say you spent $250 a month on gas -- that comes out to $3,000 a year. If you earned 6% back on all that spending, you're looking at $180 in rewards over the course of a year.
We're just getting started, though. That's because the card also offers a $200 cash back bonus if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days. If you can land that, you've got $380 in first-year rewards. And we haven't even mentioned the card's other earning rates: 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and 1% back on all other purchases.
Just keep in mind that the card has a $2,500 combined quarterly spending limit on its 6% and 2% bonus categories -- after that, everything earns 1%. So put as much of your spending as you can in your 6% (then 3%) category, then focus on groceries after that.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
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Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
How to save even more with better driving habits
Aggressive driving can cut your gas mileage by 15% to 30% at highway speeds, according to the Department of Energy. A few easy changes to help you burn less fuel:
- Stick to the speed limit. Each 5 mph you drive over 50 mph lowers your fuel economy by about 7%, per the Department of Energy.
- Lose the extra weight. Every 100 pounds in your car costs you about 1% in fuel economy.
- Skip the roof cargo. It adds drag, and drag lowers your mileage.
- Combine errands. Several short trips use more fuel than one longer trip.
- Don't idle. Idling gets 0 miles per gallon.
- Check your tire pressure. Use the number on your door sticker.
Even a small cut adds up. Burn 5% less fuel and you'd save about 36 gallons a year -- or roughly $155 at today's current average of $4.30 per gallon.
One credit card and better driving habits can add up to $500+
Gas is an expense you can cut from two sides: pay less per fill-up with the right credit card, and burn fewer gallons in the first place. The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards -- and a few simple improvements to your driving habits -- can save you hundreds in the next 12 months.
Just keep in mind that your choice category rate drops to 3% after your first year -- not a bad rate by any means, but not the unheard-of 6% you were getting before. Still, if you maximize savings in that first year, you'll have a lot more money to spend on the fun stuff in life -- not just on filling up at the gas station.
Ready to get started? See our full list of picks for the best gas and grocery credit cards available now to compare options.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.