How You Could Save $500+ on Gas in the Next Year

Gas costs about 30% more than it did in 2024, according to Motley Fool Money research. If you're like most people, you're probably looking more than ever for ways to save money at the pump.

One of the best ways I've found: The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.

The no-annual-fee Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. If you choose "gas" as your category, and land the card's welcome bonus -- and change a few simple driving habits -- you can easily save $500 or more in a single year.

Here's what to know.

The best credit card for gas: Get 6% back for your first year

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards earned our award for the Best Credit Card for Gas of 2026 -- and it's no secret why.

It has no annual fee, and new cardholders can earn 6% cash back on gas for a full calendar year. After that, the rate drops to 3%, which is still solid.

Let's say you spent $250 a month on gas -- that comes out to $3,000 a year. If you earned 6% back on all that spending, you're looking at $180 in rewards over the course of a year.

We're just getting started, though. That's because the card also offers a $200 cash back bonus if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days. If you can land that, you've got $380 in first-year rewards. And we haven't even mentioned the card's other earning rates: 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and 1% back on all other purchases.

Just keep in mind that the card has a $2,500 combined quarterly spending limit on its 6% and 2% bonus categories -- after that, everything earns 1%. So put as much of your spending as you can in your 6% (then 3%) category, then focus on groceries after that.