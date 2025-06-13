How You Could Save Over $1,140 on Travel With This Card
KEY POINTS
- Earn up to $750 in Chase Travel℠ value with Chase Sapphire Preferred's welcome offer.
- Realistic spending could earn another $435+ in travel rewards your first year.
- After subtracting the $95 annual fee, total first-year value can exceed $1,140.
I just booked flights to D.C. for my cousin's wedding in October. And dang, travel is pricey right now! Roundtrip airfare, a hotel, Ubers…it all adds up fast.
But because I'm a personal finance nerd who knows how to work the credit card game, I saved $250 on my flights, scored a free hotel night, and earned a pile of bonus points in the booking process -- just for using the right credit cards.
One of my go-to travel cards is the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). And right now it has a killer sign-up bonus that can seriously boost your first-year value.
Combined with annual credits and everyday rewards, you can realistically save over $1,140 in travel in the next year.
Here's the breakdown.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
The welcome offer is worth up to $750 in Chase Travel℠ value
Let's start with the mammoth welcome offer.
Right now new cardholders can earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 within the first 3 months of account opening.
Thanks to a 25% points boost when redeemed in the Chase portal, those points are worth up to $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
This isn't one of those "fine print" bonuses where you have to jump through a bunch of hoops. Simply meet the minimum spend of about $1,667 per month for three months, and you're in.
Note: While you can redeem those 60,000 bonus points for cash back or gift cards (worth $600), you'll get less value. Booking travel is where you squeeze the most juice out of Chase points.
Earn another $435 for everyday spending
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has one of the best points systems for travel rewards cards. Here's how points can be earned for spending in different categories:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel
- 1X points on other purchases
Let's break this down, assuming you spend $24,000 throughout the year in different budget areas. Here is how many points could be realistically earned:
|Category
|Annual Spend
|Earning Rate
|Points Earned
|Travel (Chase)
|$400
|5X
|2,000
|Restaurants
|$3,600
|3X
|10,800
|Travel (non-Chase)
|$2,000
|2X
|4,000
|Groceries
|$6,000
|1X
|6,000
|Everything else
|$12,000
|1X
|12,000
|Total points
|34,800
That's 34,800 points, which translates to $435 in travel when booked through the Chase portal.
To be honest, this might be a low estimate. My family of four spends about $30,000 to $40,000 a year on credit cards (and we earn a lot more points!).
Extra perks and credits sweeten the deal
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also throws in some underrated extras that help boost your total value:
- $50 annual hotel credit when you book through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Up to $120 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Travel insurance protections, including trip cancellation/interruption and primary rental car coverage
- 1-year DashPass membership for free delivery and lower service fees on DoorDash orders
- No foreign transaction fees, which can easily save you 3% per purchase abroad
Even without assigning dollar values to all those perks, that $50 hotel credit is straight-up savings.
Don't sleep on the extras. Apply now to earn travel credits, bonus points, and premium perks with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
Year one net value: $1,140
Now let's add up all the rewards (minus the $95 annual fee) and look at the total potential first-year value. Keep in mind, this is the value if we used the points for booking travel via the Chase Travel portal.
- Welcome offer: $750
- Points for spending: $435
- Hotel credit: $50
- Annual fee: -$95
Total value: $1,140
That's serious traveling money -- enough to cover a few domestic flights, a few nights at a fancy hotel, or even an international flight.
Level up your game
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has been around for years, and it's still one of my go-to picks for new travelers and points beginners. It's easy to earn rewards, easy to redeem rewards, and the year-one value is hard to beat.
If you've been thinking about upgrading your travel game without going full premium-card mode, this one's a solid middle ground. Low fee, high value.
Apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card today and start unlocking $1,000+ in travel value.
Our Research Expert
