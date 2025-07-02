How You Could Save Over $1,269 on Travel With the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
If there's one travel credit card I recommend more than any other, it's the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).
I've been using it for years now, and it still delivers a ton of value every year with no hassle.
Today, I'll show you how a regular user (like me or you) could save over $1,269 in travel during the first year with this card.
We'll do the math together, stacking the welcome offer, perks, protections, and some reasonable spending rewards (minus the $95 annual fee).
Here we go…
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
A welcome offer worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value
First, let's talk about the welcome offer.
Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months.
If you redeem those points through Chase Travel, they're worth $0.01 each, making them worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value toward flights, hotels, car rentals, and more. That's already an above-average credit card sign-up bonus, but here's where it could get even better…
Chase just introduced a new Points Boost program, which increases the value of each point by 1.5x for select flights and hotel bookings. (And you could even get 1.75x for some premium cabin bookings.)
But since Points Boost isn't available on all travel purchases, we'll just use the straight-up $750 welcome offer valuation in our calculations.
If you're interested, don't wait. Apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card here and snag those 75,000 bonus points upon approval.
Travel perks and hotel credit worth $50+
This travel card doesn't flood you with a bunch of credits for things you'll never buy.
Instead it gives you a few simple and valuable travel perks:
- $50 hotel credit each anniversary for hotels booked through Chase Travel
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance: Up to $10,000 per person for prepaid, non-refundable travel
- Auto rental collision damage waiver: Primary coverage in the U.S. and abroad
- Baggage delay insurance: Up to $100 per day for up to five days
- Trip delay reimbursement: Up to $500 per person for lodging, meals, and more
- No foreign transaction fees
While travel protections don't show up as points or credits in your account, they can easily save you hundreds (or thousands) if things go sideways on a trip.
For this exercise, though, I'll include the $50 hotel credit only.
Everyday spending could earn $564
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offers solid earn rates in useful categories:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Let's say you spend about $2,500 per month on this card, distributed like this:
|Category
|Monthly Spend
|Points Earned (Annual)
|Travel via Chase
|$200
|12,000
|Dining/Streaming/Grocery
|$700
|25,200
|General purchases
|$1,600
|19,200
|Total
|$2,500
|56,400 points
Those 56,400 points would be worth $564 if redeemed through Chase Travel at the standard redemption rate.
Total travel savings
Here's how much value a first-year cardholder could reasonably unlock:
- Welcome offer: at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value
- Annual hotel credit: $50
- Points from spending: $564
- Annual fee: -$95
Net travel value: ~$1,269
Even if you only squeeze out half of that total, you'll come out ahead by several hundred dollars.
Ready to start saving on travel? Apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and turn everyday spending into travel savings.
Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred worth it?
For new card members or budget-savvy travelers, it's an easy "yes."
Since the welcome bonus is a one-time thing, I'd encourage you to judge this card based on its earning potential for regular spending rewards during the year.
For me, I use the annual hotel credit ($50) each year and easily earn another $50 in spending rewards. This covers my annual fee, and all points on top of that are gravy.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.