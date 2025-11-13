Hurry: Earn a $250 Amazon Gift Card Just for Getting the Prime Visa
The first time Amazon ran this deal, I almost ignored it. It sounded like one of those "too good to be true" credit card offers you scroll right past
A few days later, I got a text from that friend who is always bragging about his lounge access and credit card points saying it was the easiest $250 I would ever earn. He was right -- it was.
The rare deal that pays you first
This isn't your typical "spend $3,000 in 90 days" kind of bonus. When you're approved for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees), Amazon immediately loads a $250 gift card to your account. No hoops to jump through or waiting for statement cycles.
You just need an active Prime membership and a quick online application. Once you're approved, the bonus appears automatically in your Amazon account.
Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Best Amazon Gift Card offer for Prime Visa
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
Everyday rewards that actually make sense
After that upfront bonus, the Prime Visa keeps delivering:
- 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
These are great earning rates for a card with no annual fee. And those rewards never expire -- you can redeem them for cash back, travel, or more Amazon purchases. It's the kind of card that fits naturally into your everyday spending, especially if Amazon is already your go-to.
Why it's worth moving fast
Amazon hasn't said how long this offer will last. The last time it popped up, it disappeared after a few weeks.
If you're already a Prime member, this is one of the easiest wins around.
You can read our review and apply for the Prime Visa here to get your $250 gift card instantly upon approval.
