Hurry: Our Favorite Chase Business Card Just Added a $900 Bonus (Offer Ends Soon)

If you've been waiting for a reason to open a business credit card, this is it. The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) recently rolled out a limited-time welcome offer that can put hundreds back in your pocket -- and it's only available for a short time.

Add in a nice intro APR offer for purchases, and you've got a near-perfect combo for business owners who want to earn easy cash back and buy themselves a little breathing room.

Here's what makes this limited-time offer so good -- and why it's one of my favorite Chase cards available right now.

A welcome offer worth hurrying for

When you're running a business, timing is everything. And this offer ends soon.

Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

That's pretty doable if you're covering inventory, shipping, payroll, or even setting up new software tools.

There's a $0 annual fee, so that full $900 is yours to keep. And unlike a lot of flashy offers, this one is actually achievable for small business owners with everyday expenses.