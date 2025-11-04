Hurry: Our Favorite Chase Business Card Just Added a $900 Bonus (Offer Ends Soon)

If you've been waiting for a reason to open a business credit card, this is it. The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) recently rolled out a limited-time welcome offer that can put hundreds back in your pocket -- and it's only available for a short time.

Add in a nice intro APR offer for purchases, and you've got a near-perfect combo for business owners who want to earn easy cash back and buy themselves a little breathing room.

Here's what makes this limited-time offer so good -- and why it's one of my favorite Chase cards available right now.

A welcome offer worth hurrying for

When you're running a business, timing is everything. And this offer ends soon.

Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

That's pretty doable if you're covering inventory, shipping, payroll, or even setting up new software tools.

There's a $0 annual fee, so that full $900 is yours to keep. And unlike a lot of flashy offers, this one is actually achievable for small business owners with everyday expenses.

0% intro APR = more runway for your business

Cash flow is the lifeblood of any business, and sometimes it needs a little boost.

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card offers 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, giving you a year to pay down larger expenses interest-free. (A 17.24% - 23.24% Variable APR applies after.)

So whether you're restocking supplies, upgrading equipment, or making a big marketing push, you'll have flexibility without worrying about interest piling up.

If you plan ahead and use that intro period strategically, this perk can make a real difference early on.

Earn unlimited rewards with zero effort

What makes this card so appealing (and one of my first recommendations for anyone opening their first business card) is that it doesn't overcomplicate rewards.

You'll earn a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, no matter what you're buying.

So if your business spends $40,000 in a year, that's an easy $600 in rewards -- on top of the welcome offer. There's no spending caps, rotating categories, or complicated point games to worry about.

And because the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card has no annual fee, every bit of that cash back is profit straight to your bottom line.

Choosing the right Ink Business card

If you want simple, flat-rate rewards and a generous welcome offer, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is a clear winner.

But Chase has a few other cards in the Ink lineup that match different business spending patterns.

  • Ink Business Cash® Credit Card -- Has a higher rewards rate on specific categories, like internet, gas stations, and office supplies.
  • Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card -- This is a better fit for frequent travelers with big ad budgets.

In my opinion, for most businesses, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is hard to beat. Especially right now, while this $900 welcome offer is live.

Check out our full review of the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card and apply before this limited-time offer ends.

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.