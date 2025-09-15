I Analyze Credit Card Offers for a Living. Here's The Only Card I'd Recommend to My Mom
My mom loves to travel. So when she asked me which credit card would help her earn rewards and make trips easier, I immediately thought of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees).
The welcome offer is worth big bucks in travel, and the benefits package is really simple. Even the $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) is easy to justify, thanks to annual travel credits, bonus miles, and other VIP perks.
Here's why it's the best choice for my mom -- and a smart fit for anyone who spends time in airports.
A big welcome offer
To kick things off, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with a huge welcome offer for new cardholders.
Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Those miles are worth $750 when redeemed for travel.
For my mom, that's a few free domestic flights, or even a large chunk towards an international ticket. She travels back and forth to Australia a lot, and those trips aren't cheap!
$300 annual travel credit and 10,000 bonus miles
The annual fee for Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is $395 (see rates and fees). And at first glance, that may sound steep.
But it's quickly covered by two benefits that are automatic each year:
- $300 annual travel credit when booking through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles each year on your account anniversary (worth $100 in travel)
Together, that's at least $400 in annual value.
Since my mom will always have at least $400 in travel costs each year, she has no problem using the credits and bonus.
And since these credits and miles can apply to any type of travel (flights, hotels, rental cars, etc.) booked through the travel portal, she has total flexibility on where and what to book.
Easy everyday rewards
My mom doesn't want to chase rotating categories or special promos. It's better that she earns simple rewards at steady rates.
Here's how the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card earns miles:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
If you book travel, the multiplier bumps make the rewards even sweeter. It's one of the rare premium cards that works for both casual and frequent travelers.
Lounge access and other VIP travel perks
Airports can be stressful -- especially for international flights. But lounge access is such a game changer.
Instead of sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in the terminal, you can stretch out in a quiet lounge with complimentary food, drinks, and comfortable chairs. It feels like an upgrade to your entire trip, even if you're flying economy.
With the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, you get access to both Capital One Lounges and the Priority Pass™ network (1,300+ lounges worldwide) after enrollment. At some international airports my mom visits, she'll have multiple lounges to choose from.
On top of that, here are some other travel-friendly benefits:
- Credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- No foreign transaction fees on international purchases
All of these features add up to a smoother, more enjoyable travel experience.
A great card for frequent travelers
I've reviewed dozens of credit cards over the years, and only a handful make it into my strongest recommendations. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is one of them -- especially for people who travel often.
As long as you spend enough to use the annual $300 credit and 10,000 bonus miles each year, the $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) becomes a non-issue. After that, all the other perks -- like lounge access, travel benefits, and ongoing miles from spending -- are pure gravy.
That's why it's the only card I'd confidently recommend to my mom, and why it might be the right fit for you, too.
