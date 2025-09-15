I Analyze Credit Card Offers for a Living. Here's The Only Card I'd Recommend to My Mom

My mom loves to travel. So when she asked me which credit card would help her earn rewards and make trips easier, I immediately thought of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees).

The welcome offer is worth big bucks in travel, and the benefits package is really simple. Even the $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) is easy to justify, thanks to annual travel credits, bonus miles, and other VIP perks.

Here's why it's the best choice for my mom -- and a smart fit for anyone who spends time in airports.

A big welcome offer

To kick things off, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with a huge welcome offer for new cardholders.

Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Those miles are worth $750 when redeemed for travel.

For my mom, that's a few free domestic flights, or even a large chunk towards an international ticket. She travels back and forth to Australia a lot, and those trips aren't cheap!