I Asked 5 Travel Pros the No. 1 Lounge Access Card -- and They All Picked The Same One

I spent years in sales covering a big travel territory, and the airport terminal was my second office. So I asked some of my old buddies who still live that life what the best card for lounge access was. And they all named the same card: the American Express Platinum Card®.

This was not an official survey -- just five road warriors I trust. The Platinum Card® is built for people who spend real time in terminals. I carried it myself back in those sales years.

Here's what it does well, and where the lounge pitch falls apart.

Why the Platinum Card® wins for airport lounge access

The Platinum Card® unlocks the widest premium airport lounge network available, the American Express Global Lounge Collection.

That network spans more than 1,550 airport lounges worldwide. You get Amex's own Centurion Lounges, a Priority Pass membership, and Delta Sky Club access on days you fly Delta (terms apply; enrollment may be required). Very few cards come close.

The Amex Centurion Lounges sit a clear step above the standard airport lounge. Instead of vending-machine snacks, you get menus built by celebrity chefs and craft cocktails poured at a real bar. The flagship locations pile on extras like spa treatments, family rooms, and shower suites.

It feels less like killing time and more like arriving somewhere you actually meant to be.