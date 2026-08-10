I Asked 5 Travel Pros the No. 1 Lounge Access Card -- and They All Picked The Same One
I spent years in sales covering a big travel territory, and the airport terminal was my second office. So I asked some of my old buddies who still live that life what the best card for lounge access was. And they all named the same card: the American Express Platinum Card®.
This was not an official survey -- just five road warriors I trust. The Platinum Card® is built for people who spend real time in terminals. I carried it myself back in those sales years.
Here's what it does well, and where the lounge pitch falls apart.
Why the Platinum Card® wins for airport lounge access
The Platinum Card® unlocks the widest premium airport lounge network available, the American Express Global Lounge Collection.
That network spans more than 1,550 airport lounges worldwide. You get Amex's own Centurion Lounges, a Priority Pass membership, and Delta Sky Club access on days you fly Delta (terms apply; enrollment may be required). Very few cards come close.
The Amex Centurion Lounges sit a clear step above the standard airport lounge. Instead of vending-machine snacks, you get menus built by celebrity chefs and craft cocktails poured at a real bar. The flagship locations pile on extras like spa treatments, family rooms, and shower suites.
It feels less like killing time and more like arriving somewhere you actually meant to be.
On American Express' Secure Website.
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 Delta Sky Club visits (subject to visit limitations) when flying on an eligible Delta flight, Priority Pass™ membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. *As of 01/2026
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights™ by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. As a Platinum Card® Member you have special access to reservations on select nights at participating sought after Resy restaurants in select cities through Platinum Nights™ by Resy. Simply add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to book your reservation.
- $219 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $219 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM late check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Get up to a $12.95* statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Carrying the Platinum Card® beyond the lounge
The Platinum Card® has an annual fee of $895 (see rates and fees). That's pretty steep, even for frequent travelers.
But it earns its keep with a stack of yearly credits and perks valued over $3,500. Here are some of the notable ones:
- $600 hotel credit: You get up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid stays booked through Amex Travel. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy credit: You get up to $100 back each quarter at restaurants that book through Resy.
- $300 digital entertainment credit: You get up to $25 back a month toward streaming and subscriptions you already pay for.
- $300 lululemon credit: You get up to $75 back each quarter at U.S. lululemon stores and lululemon.com.
- $219 CLEAR+ credit: The card covers a CLEAR+ membership, so you skip the security line.
- $200 airline fee credit: You pick one airline and get up to $200 back a year on incidentals like checked bags.
- Terms apply, enrollment may be required
There's plenty more in the benefits package, too. As long as you can naturally use a good chunk of these credits, the Platinum Card® annual fee makes complete sense.
When lounge access is not worth it
Here's the trap I fell for: I got a premium travel card and pictured myself gliding into a lounge before every flight, at any airport I visited. But the reality never matched the fantasy.
At LAX, my home base, the nicest Amex lounge is tucked in the international terminal. On a 6 a.m. domestic hop, that might as well be in another city. I'd be eating a granola bar at my gate while a lounge I was technically paying for sat empty on the other end of the airport.
So before the perk sells you, go look at your own airport -- as well as the ones you travel to often. Find out which lounges you can actually reach from the terminals you land or depart from. If the answer is "none, really," then that's your sign that lounge access isn't a valuable perk.
The same goes if you're not living in airports the way my old sales crew does. A lounge you'll set foot in twice a year is a thin reason to swallow a fee this size. Fly rarely, or mostly take short hops with no layover to kill, and the credits and travel protections will do far more for you than the lounge door ever will.
How to decide if the Platinum Card® is worth it for you
The Platinum Card® is worth it if you fly often, use the credits, and pass through airports with lounges you can reach. If that sounds like you, the card pays for itself in comfort and offset costs.
If it does not, one of the best travel credit cards with a lower fee will serve you better.
Travel is not getting cheaper, which is why these perks matter. The average cost of a vacation is now about $7,249, according to Motley Fool Money research. Any card that trims your flying costs deserves a look.
Read our full American Express Platinum Card® review to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here