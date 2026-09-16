I Carry 5 Credit Cards. Here's the One I Reach for the Most
I keep a handful of credit cards in my wallet -- some for travel, some for cash back, some for personal spending, some for business. But there's one card I use the most, and it's not particularly close: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
That's because when a purchase doesn't fit neatly into a bonus category on another card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is what I rely on. Its flat rate is one of the best you'll find anywhere, and it offers a welcome bonus, too -- all for no annual fee, which means I can hold onto it forever.
Here's why I love the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, and why you should land it today.
Why I carry 5 cards instead of one or two
Most people don't need this many cards, and I get why. Only 26% of Americans have three or more credit cards, according to Motley Fool Money research. I'm an outlier because 1) writing about credit cards is my job and 2) I have an in-depth card strategy to maximize rewards as much as possible.
There's a trade-off there. Juggling five cards means tracking five due dates, five sets of perks and earning rates, and up to five annual fees. I only recommend this setup if you're already disciplined about paying in full every month. If you're not there yet, one well-rounded card beats five cards you can't keep straight.
That's why I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- it's great whether you have a dozen credit cards in your wallet or just one.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns the same rate on whatever you buy
My travel credit card doesn't help at the hardware store. My grocery card doesn't help at the vet. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card doesn't care what you're buying, though -- you get 2% cash rewards on purchases, full stop.
That consistency is why it earned Motley Fool Money's award for Best Overall Credit Card for 2026. It's not the flashiest card in my wallet, but it's the one with the fewest exceptions.
I also don't have to think before I swipe it. With category cards, I'm doing quick math on which one earns more. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, there's no math. It's always a safe 2% cash rewards on purchases, so it's my answer whenever I'm unsure.
Let's say you spent $4,000 a month on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. That's $960 a year in cash rewards -- all on things you'd presumably be buying anyway. That's as easy as credit card rewards get.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $100 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$100 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $100 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $100 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
No annual fee and a welcome bonus make it worth applying for
For me, a $0 annual fee is what really makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card great. There's no cost to keep it, ever. That means you can spend a few weeks -- or months -- racking up rewards on other cards, then use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card as a stopgap whenever you need.
The card also comes with a $100 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in your first 3 months. That's one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses you'll find anywhere, and while it isn't one of the most valuable, it's certainly better than no welcome bonus at all.
If you only want to carry one or two cards, you want something that performs well in every category, not just one. Our best credit cards roundup has other strong options if the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card isn't a fit for you. But for my money (literally), you can't do better than this.
Get the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to cover all kinds of purchases
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card won't beat my dining card at restaurants or my travel card on flights. It's a jack-of-all-trades card -- and that's why I love it.
I use my four other credit cards a decent amount -- but only when they're worth it. In a lot of cases, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's 2% cash rewards on purchases wins out. And no matter how many more cards I get, it'll always have a place in my wallet.
Want to compare it against other top options? Check out our list of the best cash back cards available now and find the one for you.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.