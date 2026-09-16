I Carry 5 Credit Cards. Here's the One I Reach for the Most

I keep a handful of credit cards in my wallet -- some for travel, some for cash back, some for personal spending, some for business. But there's one card I use the most, and it's not particularly close: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

That's because when a purchase doesn't fit neatly into a bonus category on another card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is what I rely on. Its flat rate is one of the best you'll find anywhere, and it offers a welcome bonus, too -- all for no annual fee, which means I can hold onto it forever.

Here's why I love the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, and why you should land it today.

Why I carry 5 cards instead of one or two

Most people don't need this many cards, and I get why. Only 26% of Americans have three or more credit cards, according to Motley Fool Money research. I'm an outlier because 1) writing about credit cards is my job and 2) I have an in-depth card strategy to maximize rewards as much as possible.

There's a trade-off there. Juggling five cards means tracking five due dates, five sets of perks and earning rates, and up to five annual fees. I only recommend this setup if you're already disciplined about paying in full every month. If you're not there yet, one well-rounded card beats five cards you can't keep straight.

That's why I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- it's great whether you have a dozen credit cards in your wallet or just one.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns the same rate on whatever you buy

My travel credit card doesn't help at the hardware store. My grocery card doesn't help at the vet. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card doesn't care what you're buying, though -- you get 2% cash rewards on purchases, full stop.

That consistency is why it earned Motley Fool Money's award for Best Overall Credit Card for 2026. It's not the flashiest card in my wallet, but it's the one with the fewest exceptions.

I also don't have to think before I swipe it. With category cards, I'm doing quick math on which one earns more. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, there's no math. It's always a safe 2% cash rewards on purchases, so it's my answer whenever I'm unsure.

Let's say you spent $4,000 a month on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. That's $960 a year in cash rewards -- all on things you'd presumably be buying anyway. That's as easy as credit card rewards get.