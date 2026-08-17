I Check My Credit Score Every Week. Here's What I've Learned
My twenties have been all about leveling up my finances. One of the simplest habits I've picked up recently -- checking my credit score every week or two -- has become an easy way to stay on top of my spending, and debunk a few credit myths along the way.
I started doing it about a year ago, and I haven't really stopped since. Here's what I've learned once I started paying more attention.
Checking your score doesn't lower it
Contrary to popular belief, looking up your own credit score won't hurt it, no matter how often you check.
That's because checking your own score counts as a "soft inquiry," and soft inquiries don't affect your score at all. Only "hard inquiries" -- when a lender checks your score after you apply for a card or loan -- can cause a small, temporary dip.
So check your score weekly, daily, hourly -- it won't matter. Just don't get too compulsive about it.
Fluctuation is normal -- but your score probably won't move much
Honestly, checking my score weekly can be pretty uneventful. My score moves by a point or two most weeks, and some weeks it doesn't move at all. Credit scores are built on months of behavior, not days, so they're slow by design.
On the other hand, bigger fluctuations of 10+ points can be totally normal, especially if you're running up big balances on your card. But as long as you pay it off on time, you'll be totally fine in the long run.
If you want a card you can spend thousands on without worrying about your credit limit, check out something like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). It has a $5,000 minimum with reported credit limits of up to $50,000, so you can rack up expenses without getting near your limit.
You'll also get great everyday earning rates, annual travel perks, and a really nice welcome bonus -- all for a $95 annual fee.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
The real payoff: Catching problems early
The reason I keep checking isn't to watch my number climb. It's so I notice any mistakes on my report before they become a real problem.
You might catch a mystery charge on an old account, for example, or an entirely new fraudulent account opened in your name. It hasn't happened to me yet (knock on wood), but it's more common than you think.
Fraud and identity theft are a lot easier to fix in week one than in month three, after the damage has had time to spread. That's a big reason why I regularly check my score.
Weekly checks changed how I actually spend
Checking my score also improved my spending habits.
Watching my utilization number every week made it real in a way a monthly statement never did. I started paying down cards mid-cycle instead of waiting for the due date, just to see the number move before my next check.
That's a small change, but it can add up. Credit utilization is one of the biggest factors in your score, and seeing it constantly kept me honest about my balances instead of letting them quietly creep up.
What if you're already in debt?
Regularly checking your credit score doesn't fix anything on its own -- it just shows you what affects your score.
If you're in serious debt, for example, you'll want to do more than check your score. You'll want a balance transfer card like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
It comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. That's basically the longest 0% window you'll find right now. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
It won our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for a reason. If you need a way to save on both existing debt and upcoming purchases, you really can't do much better.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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= Best
= Excellent
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.