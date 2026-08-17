I Check My Credit Score Every Week. Here's What I've Learned

My twenties have been all about leveling up my finances. One of the simplest habits I've picked up recently -- checking my credit score every week or two -- has become an easy way to stay on top of my spending, and debunk a few credit myths along the way.

I started doing it about a year ago, and I haven't really stopped since. Here's what I've learned once I started paying more attention.

Checking your score doesn't lower it

Contrary to popular belief, looking up your own credit score won't hurt it, no matter how often you check.

That's because checking your own score counts as a "soft inquiry," and soft inquiries don't affect your score at all. Only "hard inquiries" -- when a lender checks your score after you apply for a card or loan -- can cause a small, temporary dip.

So check your score weekly, daily, hourly -- it won't matter. Just don't get too compulsive about it.

Fluctuation is normal -- but your score probably won't move much

Honestly, checking my score weekly can be pretty uneventful. My score moves by a point or two most weeks, and some weeks it doesn't move at all. Credit scores are built on months of behavior, not days, so they're slow by design.

On the other hand, bigger fluctuations of 10+ points can be totally normal, especially if you're running up big balances on your card. But as long as you pay it off on time, you'll be totally fine in the long run.