I Compared Every 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card. Here's the One I'd Actually Use
I've written about all types of credit cards for a few years now, including balance transfer cards. If I were in serious debt, there's only one I'd use myself: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has basically the longest interest-free runway you'll find on both purchases and balance transfers. That matters more than almost anything else if you're trying to knock out high-interest debt.
It doesn't earn rewards, and there aren't many notable perks to speak of. But if your goal is to save on interest above all else, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the pick. Here's what to know.
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: An extra-long runway on both purchases and balance transfers
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after). That's pretty much the longest combined window you'll find on any card right now -- almost two years of interest-free breathing room.
After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR kicks in depending on your credit. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also has a $0 annual fee, no rewards program, and no welcome bonus.
You do get one small extra: up to $600 a year in cellphone protection (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card. It's a nice perk, but it's not a real reason to get this card.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has one job, and it does that job better than anything else. That's exactly why it earned our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
The 5% balance transfer fee is the real tradeoff
Here's the only real downside: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card charges a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, which is steeper than the 3% intro fees some competitors offer. Transfers also have to post within 120 days of opening the account to qualify for the 0% rate.
Still, when you compare that to what you'd be paying in interest, there's no contest. The average credit card debt in the U.S. is $6,610 per person, according to Motley Fool Money research.
Move a $6,000 balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card instead, and the 5% fee adds a one-time $300 -- a fraction of what you'd otherwise lose to interest in a single year.
How to pay off your balance before the intro period ends
Divide your transferred balance, fee included, by 21 to get the monthly payment that clears it before interest kicks in. On that same $6,000 transfer, you're carrying $6,300 once the fee lands. Split that over 21 months, and you'd need to pay $300 a month to pay off your entire balance on time.
Fall behind that pace, and whatever balance left will start accruing interest at the card's regular APR.
Another option: The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
If you want to earn rewards while you chip away at debt -- and don't need a full 21 months to pay it off? Go with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.
It offers 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
The shorter window means you'll need to pay off your balance faster -- but you'll get something the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't have: Great ongoing earning rates, plus that lower intro balance transfer fee.
You'll earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3% after year one), plus 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases. After the combined quarterly cap is met, all purchases earn 1% back.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
For my money, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card still wins if debt payoff is the whole goal. But if you want a card that continues earning its keep once the intro APR window closes, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is worth a look.
Whichever way you go, comparing your options against the best balance transfer cards on the market is a smart last step before you apply.
FAQs
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No -- like most banks, Wells Fargo doesn't allow balance transfers between its own cards, including onto the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. You'll need to transfer debt from a different bank's card instead.
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It can cause a small, temporary dip, mostly from the hard inquiry when you apply. Your utilization on the new card may also rise right after the transfer posts. Most scores recover within a few months as you pay down the balance.
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On the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, no -- it doesn't have a rewards program at any point. On the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards, yes, purchases earn cash back the entire time, including during the intro APR window.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.