I Compared Every 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card. Here's the One I'd Actually Use

I've written about all types of credit cards for a few years now, including balance transfer cards. If I were in serious debt, there's only one I'd use myself: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has basically the longest interest-free runway you'll find on both purchases and balance transfers. That matters more than almost anything else if you're trying to knock out high-interest debt.

It doesn't earn rewards, and there aren't many notable perks to speak of. But if your goal is to save on interest above all else, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the pick. Here's what to know.

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: An extra-long runway on both purchases and balance transfers

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after). That's pretty much the longest combined window you'll find on any card right now -- almost two years of interest-free breathing room.

After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR kicks in depending on your credit. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also has a $0 annual fee, no rewards program, and no welcome bonus.

You do get one small extra: up to $600 a year in cellphone protection (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card. It's a nice perk, but it's not a real reason to get this card.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has one job, and it does that job better than anything else. That's exactly why it earned our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.