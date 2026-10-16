I Did the Math: Here's How Much a 3% Cash Back Card Earns the Average Household
How much do you spend on gas every month? What about online shopping, or travel, or eating out, or…?
If you're anything like the average American household, it's a lot. Luckily, a top cash back card can earn you hundreds a year in rewards. One of my favorites: The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.
Here's what to know about the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards, who it's right for, and how it can help you save today.
How much does a 3% cash back credit card earn?
Here's a breakdown of how much the average household spends in different categories, according to Motley Fool Money research and the Bureau of Labor Statistics:
|Choice Category
|Average Monthly Spend
|Average Yearly Spend
|Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Earnings in Year One (6%)
|Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Earnings After Year One (3%)
|Dining
|$329
|$3,948
|$237
|$118
|Online shopping
|$250
|$3,000
|$180
|$90
|Gas
|$201
|$2,412
|$145
|$72
|Travel
|$169
|$2,028
|$122
|$61
This is where the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards comes in. With this card, you'll choose one bonus category from the following list: gas and EV charging, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores, or home improvement.
Then, you'll earn an unheard-of 6% cash back in that category for a full year, then 3% back after that. You'll also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and everything else earns 1%.
There is a catch, though. The elevated rates only apply to the first $2,500 in combined 6% and 2% category purchases each quarter. But those are still some of the best rates you'll find anywhere.
As you can see, dining is probably the right choice for the average household. But 6% back on gas for a full year is pretty great, too, which is why this card won our award for Best Credit Card for Gas of 2026.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Is there a card that earns 3% on everything?
No credit card earns 3% on everything -- most flat-rate cards top out at 2%. Cards with 3% earning rates usually limit that rate to one or two bonus categories. You can compare your options in our full list of the best credit cards available now.
For my money (literally), the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is the best way to earn in a bonus category of your choice. You can also earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Interested? Read our full review of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for all the details.
Earn even more as a BofA Rewards™ member
There is one way to earn more -- and it's as a BofA Rewards™ member. You can boost your card's standard earning rates by as much as 75% depending on how much you keep in your Bank of America account.
Here's how it works:
- Member: No minimum balance required; 10% rewards bonus on eligible credit cards.
- Preferred Plus: $30,000 to $99,999 in combined balances; 25% rewards bonus.
- Preferred Honors: $100,000 to $999,999 in combined balances; 50% rewards bonus.
- Premier: $1,000,000+ in combined balances; 75% rewards bonus.
If you keep a balance of, say, $30,000, you'd have a flat rate of 1.25% and a bonus category rate of 3.75% instead of 3%. Higher balances means even more rewards. So if you're a BofA Rewards™ member, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards becomes even more of a no-brainer.
Want to see what else is out there? Check out our list of the best cash back cards available now and find the one for you.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.