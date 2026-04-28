I Did the Math: The Amex Platinum Could Save Frequent Flyers $2,500+ in Year One

The $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) on the American Express Platinum Card® is, objectively, a lot of money. If you only travel once or twice a year, the card's probably a pretty quick "no" from you.

But what if you're a frequent flyer -- or an aspiring one -- who wants to save thousands a year on flights and hotels alone? If so, things get interesting pretty fast.

I ran a realistic first-year scenario, adding up the Platinum Card®'s welcome bonus offer, annual credits, and earning rates against that $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). Here's how you could save more than $2,500 in your first 12 months alone (as estimated by Motley Fool Money).

Get as much as $1,750+ in travel rewards with the welcome bonus offer

The Platinum Card®'s current welcome bonus offer is a pretty great one. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

At Amex's standard redemption rate of $0.01 per point, as estimated by Motley Fool Money, that top offer could be worth $1,750 in travel value, bare minimum. Transfer those points to one of Amex's travel partners, and you could save even more.

Not everyone will get the same bonus, and not everyone will be able to hit that spend requirement. But assuming you get the highest bonus, then redeem it for travel at the standard redemption rate, you're still off to a pretty good start.

Running total: $1,750