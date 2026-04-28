I Did the Math: The Amex Platinum Could Save Frequent Flyers $2,500+ in Year One
The $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) on the American Express Platinum Card® is, objectively, a lot of money. If you only travel once or twice a year, the card's probably a pretty quick "no" from you.
But what if you're a frequent flyer -- or an aspiring one -- who wants to save thousands a year on flights and hotels alone? If so, things get interesting pretty fast.
I ran a realistic first-year scenario, adding up the Platinum Card®'s welcome bonus offer, annual credits, and earning rates against that $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). Here's how you could save more than $2,500 in your first 12 months alone (as estimated by Motley Fool Money).
Get as much as $1,750+ in travel rewards with the welcome bonus offer
The Platinum Card®'s current welcome bonus offer is a pretty great one. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
At Amex's standard redemption rate of $0.01 per point, as estimated by Motley Fool Money, that top offer could be worth $1,750 in travel value, bare minimum. Transfer those points to one of Amex's travel partners, and you could save even more.
Not everyone will get the same bonus, and not everyone will be able to hit that spend requirement. But assuming you get the highest bonus, then redeem it for travel at the standard redemption rate, you're still off to a pretty good start.
Running total: $1,750
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
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Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Annual travel credits: Save $1,329 every year
This is where the card earns its keep year after year, even without factoring in the earned bonus.
The Platinum Card® comes with $1,329 a year in tangible travel credits alone, including:
- $600 in annual hotel credits (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay)
- A $209 annual CLEAR+ Credit
- $200 a year in airline fee credits
- $200 in annual Uber Cash credits
- $120 in annual Uber One Credits
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
And that's in addition to less quantifiable perks like travel insurance, premium rental car status, and access to 1,550+ airport lounges worldwide. We're not factoring in non-travel perks here, either.
Running total: $1,750 + 1,329 = $3,079
Want to start saving with these top-of-the-line perks now? Read our full review of the American Express Platinum Card® to apply today.
Earning rates: Get $350+ a year
This part's a bit harder to figure, but it's still worth mentioning. The Platinum Card® earns 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, plus 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®, and 1X points on other purchases.
Your mileage will (literally) vary here. But here's what a realistic spending example looks like (estimated by Motley Fool Money):
- $3,000 on flights (5X) → 15,000 points → $150
- $2,000 on hotels (5X) → 10,000 points → $100
- $10,000 on other purchases (1X) → 10,000 points → $100
All together, that's $350 in rewards from this spending example, all at the same $0.01 per-point redemption rate estimate we used earlier.
Running total: $3,079 + $350 = $3,429
The year-one bottom line
Between the Platinum Card®'s welcome bonus offer, travel perks, and earning rates, you could unlock $3,429 in first-year travel value.
Subtract the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), and you're looking at a net gain of $2,534 in year one. And remember, that's assuming a standard $0.01 per point redemption value, without factoring in the Platinum's non-travel perks.
Again, the card won't be a fit for everyone. But if you're serious about saving on travel this year, the Platinum Card® should probably be the first place you look.
Want to compare more options first? Check out our list of the best travel cards available now and find the one that best matches how you travel.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Target, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here