I Did the Math: These 3 No-Annual-Fee Cards Win for Grocery Shopping
Choosing the best card for groceries feels harder than it should be.
One has a high cash back rate but also has an annual fee. Another has no annual fee, but your rewards are capped. How can you tell which card is the best?
To get some real answers, I compared dozens of cards and did a lot of number-crunching. And I found three grocery cards that stand above the rest.
First, three things to know
1. Superstores usually don't count
Most cards don't treat big-box stores like Walmart, Target, Costco, or Sam's Club as "grocery stores." Supermarkets like Kroger, ALDI, Safeway, Whole Foods, and local grocers usually do count.
2. We're ignoring non-grocery perks
I compared how much cash back these cards earn (minus annual fees) on groceries only. Other benefits, like travel rewards, don't count.
Still, my top three grocery cards do have other perks, which I'll lay out.
3. Your grocery spending makes a big difference
The best grocery card for you depends on how much you spend. So I've picked three cards for three different grocery budgets.
With that out of the way, here are my top choices.
Best for over $1,700 per month: Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Annual fee: $0 (see rates and fees)
- Grocery rewards: Unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
- Welcome offer: Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.
This is the card for big grocery budgets. It has no spending caps, so it overtakes the other cards once your grocery bill gets high enough.
Other perks:
- 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers; then a 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable) APR
Best for about $500 to $1,700 per month: AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature® Credit Card
- Annual fee: $0
- Grocery rewards: 5% cash back (on up to $10,000 per year)
- Welcome offer: Earn $100 statement credit after you spend $1,000 within the first 90 days of account opening.
The AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature card has a cash back cap of $500 per year across grocery stores, wholesale clubs, and gas stations. After that, every purchase earns 1%.
In other words, if you use this card only for grocery shopping, your first $10,000 spent per year will earn 5% cash back.
Other perks:
- 3% cash back on gas and EV charging, wholesale clubs, streaming services, pharmacies, and AAA purchases
Note: If you try to apply online, you might see a different offer based on your location. If so, call the issuing bank, Bread Financial.
Best for up to $500 per month: Citi Custom Cash® Card
- Annual fee: $0
- Grocery rewards: Up to 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent)
- Welcome offer: Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Each month, the Citi Custom Cash® Card card earns 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent) -- and groceries count.
Use this card only for groceries, and you'll get 5% cash back on your first $500 spent each month. After that, you earn 1%.
As an added bonus, it's the best card on this list for balance transfers.
Other perks:
- 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers; then a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR
- 4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠ portal.
See how the rewards compare
If you used each of these cards only for groceries, here's how the annual cash back would stack up.
|Monthly Grocery Spending
|Citi Custom Cash® Card Earnings
|AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature Earnings
|Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Earnings
|$500
|$300
|$300
|$180
|$1,000
|$360
|$520
|$360
|$1,500
|$420
|$580
|$540
|$2,000
|$480
|$640
|$720
|$2,500
|$540
|$700
|$900
Are cards with annual fees worth it?
All of my top grocery cards have no annual fees. I didn't pick them for that reason, though. Math picked those cards, because they're a better value for grocery shopping.
Still, some grocery cards with annual fees are definitely worth it -- if you take advantage of their other perks.
For example, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is one of our favorite grocery cards:
- Annual fee: $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- Welcome offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- $120 Disney streaming credit -- up to $10 per month when you use your enrolled Amex Blue Cash Preferred for a Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN subscription or bundle
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
The gas and streaming rewards could make this card a better value for your family. Plus, it has no annual fee for the first year, and it has a bigger welcome offer than the other cards above.
That might make it worth a test-drive at least.
