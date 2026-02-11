I Did the Math: These 3 No-Annual-Fee Cards Win for Grocery Shopping
Grocery bills are no joke lately. And if you're spending $500, $1,000, or even $2,000 a month feeding your household, the right credit card can earn you hundreds in rewards -- without costing a dime in fees.
My team and I review and compare hundreds of credit cards each year. We ran the numbers to find out which ones actually put the most money back in your pocket for grocery shopping at different spending levels.
These three cards stood out and have no annual fee.
Important note: Most grocery cards don't earn bonus rewards at superstores or warehouses like Walmart, Target, or Costco -- only traditional supermarkets count.
1. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
Best for: High grocery spenders who want uncapped rewards
Grocery rewards rate: Unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
If you spend upwards of $1,700 per month on groceries, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is mathematically our top ranking grocery card. Unlike most grocery cards that cap your rewards, this one gives you unlimited cash back with no ceiling.
It's a perfect fit for larger households, or just anyone who doesn't want to worry about spending limits or category tracking.
Beyond groceries, the card shines for lifestyle spenders who spend a lot on travel, dining, or entertainment. The Capital One Savor is a great all-around rewards card for folks who want to carry just one card.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Earn a $200 cash bonus
-
Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.Read Full Review
-
- Sign-up bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- Top rated mobile app
2. Citi Custom Cash® Card
Best for: Shoppers who spend around $500/month or less on groceries
Grocery rewards rate: 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent)
If you're the type of person who likes to optimize, and your grocery spending is pretty consistent, then the Citi Custom Cash® Card is tailor-made for you.
It automatically gives you 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent), and yes, grocery stores count.
As long as you keep your grocery spend around $500 per month (or make it your highest category), you'll hit the full 5% rewards rate. That's an easy $25/month, or $300 per year in rewards, with no annual fee to worry about.
3. AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature® Credit Card
Best for: Moderate to heavy grocery shoppers who spend up to $10,000/year
Grocery rewards rate: 5% cash back at grocery stores (until $500 back earned annually)
The AAA Daily Advantage® Visa Signature® Card has one of the top grocery rewards rates available with a high maximum spend.
You'll earn 5% cash back at grocery stores until you hit a combined $500 cash back cap across groceries, wholesale clubs, and gas. That gives you a $10,000 annual runway to rack up rewards, then the rate drops to 1%.
Even better, this card earns 3% back in several useful bonus categories -- like wholesale clubs, streaming, pharmacies, and gas and EV charging. With no annual fee, this gives you long-term grocery value with almost zero effort.
Compare all our top groceries and gas cards for 2026.
Match the rewards card to your spending
Whenever people ask me about the best rewards cards, I tell them to match your biggest spending category to the best rewards rate.
Groceries are a perfect example. If you're dropping serious cash at the supermarket each month, make sure the card you use to buy them has a top earning rate.
And the same goes for any category that you spend a lot in.
Compare our top rewards cards and start earning more on everyday spending.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.