I Did the Math: These 3 No-Annual-Fee Cards Win for Grocery Shopping

Grocery bills are no joke lately. And if you're spending $500, $1,000, or even $2,000 a month feeding your household, the right credit card can earn you hundreds in rewards -- without costing a dime in fees.

My team and I review and compare hundreds of credit cards each year. We ran the numbers to find out which ones actually put the most money back in your pocket for grocery shopping at different spending levels.

These three cards stood out and have no annual fee.

Important note: Most grocery cards don't earn bonus rewards at superstores or warehouses like Walmart, Target, or Costco -- only traditional supermarkets count.

1. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for: High grocery spenders who want uncapped rewards

Grocery rewards rate: Unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

If you spend upwards of $1,700 per month on groceries, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is mathematically our top ranking grocery card. Unlike most grocery cards that cap your rewards, this one gives you unlimited cash back with no ceiling.

It's a perfect fit for larger households, or just anyone who doesn't want to worry about spending limits or category tracking.

Beyond groceries, the card shines for lifestyle spenders who spend a lot on travel, dining, or entertainment. The Capital One Savor is a great all-around rewards card for folks who want to carry just one card.