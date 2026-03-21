I Don't Carry a Single Travel Card. Here's Why
I've written about credit cards for years now. That means I've got the perks of a few top travel cards more or less memorized by this point. (It comes in handy more than you think.)
I've also spent years trying to figure out how, say, the American Express Platinum Card® could make sense for me. That was until I realized it just wasn't worth the effort -- or the cost.
These days, I stick with three no-annual-fee cash back cards that reward me for how I actually spend and save. Here's how it works.
Travel cards just aren't worth the hassle
For a minute there, I thought I was missing out by not having a premium travel card. I'd see friends and coworkers traveling in style, racking up rewards, and enjoying lavish perks.
But honestly, that's just not my style.
I'm a pretty infrequent traveler -- I went to Vegas for a friend's wedding last month, and that's probably the only big flight I'll take this year. Other than that, I might drive to the nearest mountain or beach for a quick vacation, and that's about it.
I definitely never saw myself with a top-tier card like the Platinum Card®, which is plenty valuable -- but can turn lots of travel perks into a glorified coupon book.
Make no mistake: Travel cards can be great -- if you actually travel. But for me, I knew there was a much easier way to save: Simple, affordable cash back cards.
The three cards I rely on every day
These days, my credit card strategy is pretty simple: Earn solid rewards on everyday spending without 1) paying an annual fee or 2) doing a whole bunch of work. Here's my current setup:
- Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees): Earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases. I mostly use this card for the sweet dining and drugstore category.
- Prime Visa (rates and fees): The newest addition to my wallet -- earns 5% at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, among other earning rates. I use this card to save a bundle on online groceries (I'm an Amazon Fresh subscriber) and other Amazon purchases.
- Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees): Earns 2% cash rewards on purchases. I use this for most purchases the other two cards don't cover -- gas, in-person shopping, and even a few bills.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
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Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®
On Chase's Secure Website.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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Best for cash back
|Earn $250 cash back Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.74% Variable
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
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Best for cash back
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Prime Visa
Apply Now for Prime Visa
On Chase's Secure Website.
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4.30/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
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|Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
|1% - 5% back Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
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Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 18.74% – 27.49% Variable
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4.30/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
|$200 cash rewards Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
|2% cash rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
With this simple setup, I earn 3%-5% on a few of my biggest spending categories, plus 2% on my other purchases.
Want to build your own rewards strategy today? Check out our full list of the best cash back cards available now.
Wells Fargo Autograph® Card: The travel card for non-travelers
Despite everything I just said, there is one travel card that's caught my eye recently: The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees). I like to think of it as the travel card for infrequent travelers.
For a $0 annual fee, you'll earn:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
If I ever made the pivot to travel rewards, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is probably the first card I'd get. I love its simple, everyday spending categories, its easy-to-earn welcome bonus, and the fact that it costs $0 to keep year after year.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
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This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.Read Full Review
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- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here