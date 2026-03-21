I Don't Carry a Single Travel Card. Here's Why

I've written about credit cards for years now. That means I've got the perks of a few top travel cards more or less memorized by this point. (It comes in handy more than you think.)

I've also spent years trying to figure out how, say, the American Express Platinum Card® could make sense for me. That was until I realized it just wasn't worth the effort -- or the cost.

These days, I stick with three no-annual-fee cash back cards that reward me for how I actually spend and save. Here's how it works.

Travel cards just aren't worth the hassle

For a minute there, I thought I was missing out by not having a premium travel card. I'd see friends and coworkers traveling in style, racking up rewards, and enjoying lavish perks.

But honestly, that's just not my style.

I'm a pretty infrequent traveler -- I went to Vegas for a friend's wedding last month, and that's probably the only big flight I'll take this year. Other than that, I might drive to the nearest mountain or beach for a quick vacation, and that's about it.

I definitely never saw myself with a top-tier card like the Platinum Card®, which is plenty valuable -- but can turn lots of travel perks into a glorified coupon book.

Make no mistake: Travel cards can be great -- if you actually travel. But for me, I knew there was a much easier way to save: Simple, affordable cash back cards.

The three cards I rely on every day

These days, my credit card strategy is pretty simple: Earn solid rewards on everyday spending without 1) paying an annual fee or 2) doing a whole bunch of work. Here's my current setup: