I Don't Carry a Single Travel Card. Here's Why

Published on March 21, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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I've written about credit cards for years now. That means I've got the perks of a few top travel cards more or less memorized by this point. (It comes in handy more than you think.)

I've also spent years trying to figure out how, say, the American Express Platinum Card® could make sense for me. That was until I realized it just wasn't worth the effort -- or the cost.

These days, I stick with three no-annual-fee cash back cards that reward me for how I actually spend and save. Here's how it works.

Travel cards just aren't worth the hassle

For a minute there, I thought I was missing out by not having a premium travel card. I'd see friends and coworkers traveling in style, racking up rewards, and enjoying lavish perks.

But honestly, that's just not my style.

I'm a pretty infrequent traveler -- I went to Vegas for a friend's wedding last month, and that's probably the only big flight I'll take this year. Other than that, I might drive to the nearest mountain or beach for a quick vacation, and that's about it.

I definitely never saw myself with a top-tier card like the Platinum Card®, which is plenty valuable -- but can turn lots of travel perks into a glorified coupon book.

Make no mistake: Travel cards can be great -- if you actually travel. But for me, I knew there was a much easier way to save: Simple, affordable cash back cards.

The three cards I rely on every day

These days, my credit card strategy is pretty simple: Earn solid rewards on everyday spending without 1) paying an annual fee or 2) doing a whole bunch of work. Here's my current setup:

  • Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees): Earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases. I mostly use this card for the sweet dining and drugstore category.
  • Prime Visa (rates and fees): The newest addition to my wallet -- earns 5% at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, among other earning rates. I use this card to save a bundle on online groceries (I'm an Amazon Fresh subscriber) and other Amazon purchases.
  • Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees): Earns 2% cash rewards on purchases. I use this for most purchases the other two cards don't cover -- gas, in-person shopping, and even a few bills.

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
 Earn $250 cash back Circle with letter I in it. Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening 1.5% - 5% cash back Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular: 18.24% - 27.74% Variable

4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
Apply Now for Prime Visa

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

4.30/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card Circle with letter I in it. Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members 1% - 5% back Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 18.74% – 27.49% Variable

4.30/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
 $200 cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. 2% cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular: 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending


With this simple setup, I earn 3%-5% on a few of my biggest spending categories, plus 2% on my other purchases.

Want to build your own rewards strategy today? Check out our full list of the best cash back cards available now.

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card: The travel card for non-travelers

Despite everything I just said, there is one travel card that's caught my eye recently: The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees). I like to think of it as the travel card for infrequent travelers.

For a $0 annual fee, you'll earn:

  • 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
  • 1X points on other purchases

If I ever made the pivot to travel rewards, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is probably the first card I'd get. I love its simple, everyday spending categories, its easy-to-earn welcome bonus, and the fact that it costs $0 to keep year after year.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.

1X-3X points

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.

20,000 bonus points

  • This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.

    Read Full Review
    • Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
    • Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
    • Cellphone protection
    • Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
    • The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
    • Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
    • Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.