I Earned $200 by Spending $500 With This Credit Card. Here's How

When I landed the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) a while back, I was mainly looking for a strong all-around cash back card. For me, though, the card's easy-to-earn welcome bonus is what sealed the deal.

I got $200 in bonus cash just by spending $500 in the first 3 months after opening the card -- an incredibly easy number to hit with everyday purchases like groceries and gas. Just spend $500 in the given time and the bonus shows up in your account, and you can redeem it as a statement credit or cash back.

My Chase Freedom Unlimited® journey was off to a good start. Here are a few other reasons why I'm always recommending this card, including up to 5% cash back.