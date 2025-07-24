I Earned $200 by Spending $500 With This Credit Card. Here's How

Published on July 24, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

When I landed the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) a while back, I was mainly looking for a strong all-around cash back card. For me, though, the card's easy-to-earn welcome bonus is what sealed the deal.

I got $200 in bonus cash just by spending $500 in the first 3 months after opening the card -- an incredibly easy number to hit with everyday purchases like groceries and gas. Just spend $500 in the given time and the bonus shows up in your account, and you can redeem it as a statement credit or cash back.

My Chase Freedom Unlimited® journey was off to a good start. Here are a few other reasons why I'm always recommending this card, including up to 5% cash back.

2025 Award Winner

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
4.80/5
4.80/5
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.99% - 28.49% Variable

Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

1.5% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Earn $200 cash back

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% - 28.49%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
Strong everyday rewards

Aside from the straightforward welcome bonus, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® also has a super solid ongoing rewards structure:

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

The card has no rotating categories and no annual fee to worry about -- just simple cash back.

I especially love using my Chase Freedom Unlimited® every time I dine out or order DoorDash. Getting 1.5% cash back on all other purchases isn't too shabby either.

To earn 1.5% cash back or more on your purchases, apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® today.

Boost your rewards with other Chase cards

Here's what really takes this credit card to the next level: Your Chase Ultimate Rewards® points with the Chase Freedom Unlimited® are transferable. That means if you also have a Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) or Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), you can combine points between accounts.

Just use your Chase Freedom Unlimited® for everyday spending, then transfer all your rewards into one account and redeem through Chase Travel for more value.

This strategy can help you get much more out of the same purchases, especially when booking flights or hotels. It's a great way to maximize your rewards if you're a frequent traveler.

0% intro APR helps you save on interest

Looking to pay off high-interest debt? The Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes with 0% introductory APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers. I never had a reason to use this feature myself, but it can be a great way to pay off larger expenses over time without interest charges piling up.

Just note that after the intro period, an ongoing 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR applies. Also, a balance transfer fee applies: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Apply today for your shot at an easy $200

If you want a simple, flexible cash back card with serious upside, Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a great option.

I earned the $200 sign-up bonus in just a few weeks of everyday spending. And with its strong rewards rates, additional perks, and no annual fee, this card is definitely a long-term keeper for me.

Ready to join me? Apply now for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and get $200 in bonus cash by spending $500 in the first 3 months.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox

Ryan is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money. He’s been covering topics like credit cards and savings since 2022, focusing on helping people who are new to the world of personal finance.