I Finally Ditched My Sapphire Reserve Card for the Venture X -- and I Have No Regrets
I was a Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholder for 10 years. It was my first travel card, and it used to seem like the gold standard.
But things changed over the years. The annual fee went up to $795 a year. Sure, more benefits were added, and they're worth a lot for some people -- but not for me.
So I finally switched to the card I'm always recommending to friends and family: the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). Not only is it a better value for me, but it saved me almost $1,500 on travel on day one.
Here's why I'm already happy I made the switch.
High value for the annual fee
The Chase Sapphire Reserve justifies its $795 annual fee with a long list of credits and perks. But in order to get your money's worth, you have to buy the right things at the right time.
Some of the card's biggest credits are for things I don't need (or even want). When I added up the benefits I was not using, it came out to over $1,700 a year.
The Capital One Venture X Card has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), so I'm saving $400 right out of the gate. Plus, I can practically recoup that fee by booking one trip through Capital One Travel every year.
Here's how:
- $300 annual credit for Capital One Travel bookings
- 10,000 bonus miles on every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel)
Spend $300 on travel once a year, and the card has practically paid for itself.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
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- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
I finally have a lounge at my home airport
This one's personal. Chase's lounge network is great, including 1,300+ Priority Pass lounges and a handful of Chase Sapphire Lounges (which are very nice). Yet it has no lounges at the biggest airport in the U.S., Denver International.
Capital One has a lounge at DIA, right in the concourse I use most. So with my new Capital One Venture X Card, I finally have lounge access where it really counts (plus over 1,300 other participating locations).
The Capital One Venture X Card is simpler -- and it works everywhere
The Capital One Venture X Card doesn't have a laundry list of credits, but that just means I'm not paying extra for things I don't need. Plus, it's excellent for daily spending. It earns 2X miles on all other purchases (outside travel), with no categories to track.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve earns 3x points on dining worldwide, but most everyday purchases only earn 1x.
Both cards earn higher rates on travel spending, so they're more or less tied in that category.
The Capital One Venture X Card can save you a lot of money fast
Right after getting my Capital One Venture X Card, I booked my next big trip.
In one afternoon, I earned:
- The $300 Capital One Travel credit
- The welcome offer of Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) for spending $4,000 within the first 3 months
- 42,144 miles for all the flights, hotels, and rental cars I booked
Altogether, that's worth $1,471 toward travel.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve has an even bigger sign-up bonus: 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months. But I earned my bonus 10 years ago, and I can't get another.
What I did with my old Chase Sapphire Reserve account
Instead of canceling my Chase Sapphire Reserve card, I downgraded it to the no-annual-fee Chase Freedom Unlimited®. So I got to keep my account history and credit limit -- which is good for my credit score -- and I added one of the best flat-rate cash back cards to my wallet.
It was the cleanest break I could've asked for.
Should you switch to the Capital One Venture X Card, too?
If you actually use all of the Chase Sapphire Reserve's credits, it's easily worth the fee. But if you're like me, you're paying for a coupon book you're only half-using.
The Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) is the practical, no-nonsense version of a premium travel card. A reasonable fee, simple and generous rewards, and a big lounge network -- what more do you need?
To start earning your welcome bonus, click here to learn more and apply for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card today.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.