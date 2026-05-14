I Finally Ditched My Sapphire Reserve Card for the Venture X -- and I Have No Regrets

I was a Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholder for 10 years. It was my first travel card, and it used to seem like the gold standard.

But things changed over the years. The annual fee went up to $795 a year. Sure, more benefits were added, and they're worth a lot for some people -- but not for me.

So I finally switched to the card I'm always recommending to friends and family: the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). Not only is it a better value for me, but it saved me almost $1,500 on travel on day one.

Here's why I'm already happy I made the switch.

High value for the annual fee

The Chase Sapphire Reserve justifies its $795 annual fee with a long list of credits and perks. But in order to get your money's worth, you have to buy the right things at the right time.

Some of the card's biggest credits are for things I don't need (or even want). When I added up the benefits I was not using, it came out to over $1,700 a year.

The Capital One Venture X Card has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), so I'm saving $400 right out of the gate. Plus, I can practically recoup that fee by booking one trip through Capital One Travel every year.

Here's how:

$300 annual credit for Capital One Travel bookings

for Capital One Travel bookings 10,000 bonus miles on every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel)

Spend $300 on travel once a year, and the card has practically paid for itself.