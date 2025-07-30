I Get 2% Back on Every Purchase With No Annual Fee. Here's the Card I Use to Do It
If you're as tired as I am of jumping through hoops for your credit card rewards, I've found a simple solution: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
It's my favorite card in my wallet, and for good reason. It gives me unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases -- $0 annual fee, no rotating bonus categories, and no hoops to jump through.
Here's why I keep reaching for it -- and why it might be worth a spot in your wallet, too.
A straightforward $200 bonus
Right off the bat, one of the biggest perks of the Wells Fargo Active Cash card is its easy-to-earn welcome bonus. You'll earn $200 cash rewards just by spending $500 on purchases in your first 3 months.
There's no need to activate the bonus or hit special spending categories, either. Just use your card as you normally would, and before long the $200 cash bonus will get automatically added to your account.
Ready to earn an easy $200? Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and start working toward the welcome bonus today.
2% cash rewards on all purchases -- no ifs, ands, or buts
What really sets this cash rewards card apart, though, is the flat 2% cash rewards on all purchases. Again, there are no rotating categories and no caps on how much you can earn -- just solid, consistent rewards every time you use your card.
Your redemption options are just as great: you can redeem as a statement credit or turn your rewards into a cash deposit that goes right into your Wells Fargo account. I prefer the latter, since it feels like giving myself a mini-paycheck just for using my card.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
0% intro APR and other benefits
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases. This is especially useful if you're planning a large expense or want to transfer a balance from another card.
If you transfer a balance, there's a balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5, so you'll factor that into your decision. Still, a long 0% intro APR along with a 2% cash rewards rate is a formidable combo.
It also comes with a few other solid perks, including:
- Cellphone protection (up to $600 if you pay your bill with the card; a $25 deductible applies)
- Visa Signature® benefits, including travel and emergency assistance
What are you waiting for?
If you want a card that offers 2% cash rewards on everything, charges no annual fee, and has an easy
$200 bonus you can earn, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the card for you.
Credit card welcome offers like this can change, though, and once they do they're often gone for good. If the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card sounds like a fit, we recommend applying today to land the welcome offer while it's still up for grabs.
Our Research Expert
