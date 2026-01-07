I Got a $250 Amazon Gift Card in Five Minutes. Here's How
A few weeks ago, I landed a $250 Amazon gift card with a few keystrokes and mouse clicks. If you're interested in landing a great credit card, you can do the same -- but you'll have to act fast.
That's because of this limited-time offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members for the Prime Visa credit card (see rates and fees). This offer ends very soon, though -- at 6 p.m. EST on Jan. 8 -- so you'll have to apply soon if you want to get it.
Here's what to know about the fantastic Prime Visa before you get started.
Unlock great earning rates in a variety of categories
The Prime Visa goes beyond just an eye-catching sign-up bonus. You'll also unlock valuable earning rates on all sorts of purchases that basically anyone can use to rack up serious rewards.
The no-annual-fee Prime Visa comes with:
- 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
If you're anything like me -- a frequent Amazon user and restaurant customer -- that's going to mean a lot of rewards. The 5% rate on Amazon purchases is the biggest reason I applied for this card myself -- and I'm loving it.
Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.99% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
- Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Best Amazon Gift Card offer for Prime Visa
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
Get your $250 bonus while you still can
The Prime Visa is already a valuable no-annual-fee earner -- but when you add in its current welcome bonus, the card becomes pretty much a no-brainer for anyone who shops with Amazon.
I already took advantage of this offer myself, and can't stop recommending it to friends and family. If you want an easy way to earn more on the things you already buy, it's pretty hard to beat the Prime Visa.
Want to join me? Read our full review of the Prime Visa today to apply and earn your $250 gift card upon approval.
