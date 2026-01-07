I Got a $250 Amazon Gift Card in Five Minutes. Here's How

A few weeks ago, I landed a $250 Amazon gift card with a few keystrokes and mouse clicks. If you're interested in landing a great credit card, you can do the same -- but you'll have to act fast.

That's because of this limited-time offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members for the Prime Visa credit card (see rates and fees). This offer ends very soon, though -- at 6 p.m. EST on Jan. 8 -- so you'll have to apply soon if you want to get it.

Here's what to know about the fantastic Prime Visa before you get started.

Unlock great earning rates in a variety of categories

The Prime Visa goes beyond just an eye-catching sign-up bonus. You'll also unlock valuable earning rates on all sorts of purchases that basically anyone can use to rack up serious rewards.

The no-annual-fee Prime Visa comes with:

5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

1% cash rewards on all other purchases

If you're anything like me -- a frequent Amazon user and restaurant customer -- that's going to mean a lot of rewards. The 5% rate on Amazon purchases is the biggest reason I applied for this card myself -- and I'm loving it.