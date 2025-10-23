I Hate Annual Fees. Here Are the 3 Credit Cards I Recommend to Everyone

Annual fees on credit cards are a bit of a thorn in my side. Imagine racking up hundreds of dollars in rewards, only to forget about a card's steep annual fee when the anniversary rolls around.

Luckily, there are plenty of cards that let you avoid that problem, with low or nonexistent annual fees. They still offer tons of value, too -- if you use them right. Here are three of my favorites.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

If you want maybe the best catch-all cash rewards card on the market, I recommend my personal favorite card -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with no annual fee, plus unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases -- no need to juggle tons of bonus rates or rotating categories. You'll also get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (a 18.99%, 24.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR will apply after).

Since it has no annual fee, you're basically in the black from day one with this card. And if you earn the welcome bonus like I did -- $200 cash rewards when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months -- you'll be even further ahead.

Want to earn 2% cash rewards on everything you buy? Check out our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply now.