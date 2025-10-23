I Hate Annual Fees. Here Are the 3 Credit Cards I Recommend to Everyone
Annual fees on credit cards are a bit of a thorn in my side. Imagine racking up hundreds of dollars in rewards, only to forget about a card's steep annual fee when the anniversary rolls around.
Luckily, there are plenty of cards that let you avoid that problem, with low or nonexistent annual fees. They still offer tons of value, too -- if you use them right. Here are three of my favorites.
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
If you want maybe the best catch-all cash rewards card on the market, I recommend my personal favorite card -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with no annual fee, plus unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases -- no need to juggle tons of bonus rates or rotating categories. You'll also get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (a 18.99%, 24.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR will apply after).
Since it has no annual fee, you're basically in the black from day one with this card. And if you earn the welcome bonus like I did -- $200 cash rewards when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months -- you'll be even further ahead.
Want to earn 2% cash rewards on everything you buy? Check out our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply now.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.99%, 24.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 24.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.99%, 24.99%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
2. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is one of the most popular travel cards on the market, and for good reason. It comes with a $95 annual fee, but it's incredibly easy to justify -- you'll get a yearly $50 hotel credit that effectively cuts that down to $45.
You'll also get:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Lastly, you'll get solid travel protections like trip cancellation insurance, primary rental car coverage, and no foreign transaction fees. If you fly even once or twice a year, you can probably justify getting the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
Want to learn more? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
3. Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Want a solid flat-rate card that also has some great bonus categories? I recommend the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). It earns:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
I have (and love) this card, too, mostly for its 3% rate on dining. A 1.5% flat rate isn't as high as the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's 2% cash rewards, but if you spend a lot on travel, dining, and drugstores, you can easily make up the difference.
And like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes with a $200 welcome bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Put it all together, and you've got another one of the best no-annual-fee cards on the market.
What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to apply today.
