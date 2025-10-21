I Hate Cards With Annual Fees. Here's Why I'm Still Considering the New Amex Platinum

I've never once owned a card with an annual fee -- but I have to admit, the recently-updated American Express Platinum Card® sounds pretty enticing.

Yes, it has a whopping $895 annual fee, (see rates and fees), $200 higher than it used to be. But it also has more than $3,500 in new and existing annual perks to make up for it, which means if you use even a third of the Platinum Card®'s perks, you've already more than made up the annual cost.

Here are three reasons I'm considering the lavish Platinum Card®.

1. Almost $1,500 in new and expanded perks

The refreshed Platinum Card® now comes with a handful of new perks, plus expansions to some existing ones. You'll get:

$600 in annual hotel credits -- Increased from $200 a year. The card now offers up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. Note that there's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection.

-- Increased from $200 a year. The card now offers up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. Note that there's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection. $400 in annual Resy credits -- Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible purchases at Resy restaurants (enrollment required).

-- Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible purchases at Resy restaurants (enrollment required). $300 in annual lululemon credits -- Get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. (enrollment required).

-- Get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. (enrollment required). $300 in annual digital entertainment credits -- You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Platinum Card, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and The New York Times , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV.

-- You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Platinum Card, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV. A $209 annual CLEAR® Plus Credit -- This perk was increased from $199 to cover the increased cost of CLEAR® Plus membership.

-- This perk was increased from $199 to cover the increased cost of CLEAR® Plus membership. A $200 Oura Ring credit -- Get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory (enrollment required).

-- Get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory (enrollment required). $120 in annual Uber One Credits -- Covers the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more.

-- Covers the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

In total, that's $1,490 in new or expanded perks, more than seven times the $200 annual fee increase. That means existing users should easily be able to cover the price hike -- and new users can cover the entire annual fee with the card's new and expanded perks alone.

Want to unlock almost $1,500 in new perks? Read our full review of the American Express Platinum Card® to apply today.