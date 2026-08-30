I Have a 650 Credit Score. Can I Still Get a Balance Transfer Card?
Short answer: yes, you can, but it's harder than it should be, and it's not a sure thing. A 650 credit score sits in what lenders call the "fair" credit range. Most balance transfer cards are built for people in the next range up, good to excellent credit, which usually starts around 670.
That said, your score isn't the only thing an issuer looks at. Your current income, how much debt you already carry, and your payment history all factor into approval decisions.
Some issuers even have prequalification tools that show if you're likely to be approved -- without impacting your credit.
A 650 score puts you on the bubble, not out of the running
A 650 credit score won't rule you out automatically, but it does narrow your choices. FICO calls any score between 580 and 669 "fair," and good credit starts at 670+.
Most of the strongest balance transfer offers want that 670+ range.
But, approval comes down to your full financial picture, not just your FICO® Score. Having steady income and low existing debt can tip a borderline application in your favor. And some issuers and local credit unions also offer balance transfer cards aimed squarely at fair credit.
Check if you prequalify for a balance transfer card
Before you fire off a full application, know this: some issuers let you check if you prequalify without affecting your credit.
A formal application triggers a hard inquiry that can ding your credit score. Prequalifying shows whether you're likely approved, so you don't waste a hard inquiry on a card that you were never going to get anyway.
Our partner, Citi, for example, lets you see whether you're likely to be approved with no impact to your credit score. It has a handful of top balance transfer cards, one strong option being the Citi Double Cash® Card. It also earns a flat rate 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
How to boost your approval odds before you ever apply
Boosting your credit score 20 or 30+ points overnight isn't realistic. It takes weeks or months to nudge up your score, so patience is a must.
Here are some moves that can help bring your credit score up.
- Pay every bill on time. Payment history is the single biggest piece of your score.
- Try to get your credit utilization under 30%, and under 10% if you can. That means keeping your balances under 30% of your total available credit limit (or as low as possible).
- Don't close any old credit accounts, since a longer history helps you.
- Pull your credit report and dispute any errors dragging you down. You can do this for free at annualcreditreport.com.
- Open a secured card if your credit file is thin. You basically put down a deposit, it reports to the bureaus, and it builds history on a card you can graduate from later.
Try these and give it two or three statement cycles before checking your score again. Small gains add up faster than you'd think.
Other options if a balance transfer card is a no for now
The average credit card interest rate is 21% as of May 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. So if you don't qualify for a balance transfer card, you might be able to bring your APR down in other ways…
A nonprofit credit counselor can help you set up a debt management plan. They can often negotiate a lower rate and roll all your accounts into a single payment. A debt consolidation loan can do something similar by swapping high-rate balances for one fixed payment.
And here's a move almost nobody makes: call your current card issuer and ask for a lower APR. Yes, it's an awkward call to make. But it's free, it takes 10 minutes, and there's no downside to asking.
Any one of these can give you a bit more breathing room while you build your credit score back up. And once you're in good-credit range, the best offers open right up. Compare the best 0% intro APR cards across today's top issuers and grab the longest interest-free window you qualify for.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.