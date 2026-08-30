I Have a 650 Credit Score. Can I Still Get a Balance Transfer Card?

Short answer: yes, you can, but it's harder than it should be, and it's not a sure thing. A 650 credit score sits in what lenders call the "fair" credit range. Most balance transfer cards are built for people in the next range up, good to excellent credit, which usually starts around 670.

That said, your score isn't the only thing an issuer looks at. Your current income, how much debt you already carry, and your payment history all factor into approval decisions.

Some issuers even have prequalification tools that show if you're likely to be approved -- without impacting your credit.

A 650 score puts you on the bubble, not out of the running

A 650 credit score won't rule you out automatically, but it does narrow your choices. FICO calls any score between 580 and 669 "fair," and good credit starts at 670+.

Most of the strongest balance transfer offers want that 670+ range.

But, approval comes down to your full financial picture, not just your FICO® Score. Having steady income and low existing debt can tip a borderline application in your favor. And some issuers and local credit unions also offer balance transfer cards aimed squarely at fair credit.

Check if you prequalify for a balance transfer card

Before you fire off a full application, know this: some issuers let you check if you prequalify without affecting your credit.

A formal application triggers a hard inquiry that can ding your credit score. Prequalifying shows whether you're likely approved, so you don't waste a hard inquiry on a card that you were never going to get anyway.