I Just Canceled My Chase Sapphire Preferred After Years -- Here's What Finally Pushed Me Over the Edge

I'll be honest -- canceling my Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card last weekend felt a little weird. I've had that card for years, and I've probably recommended it to every friend, family member, and coworker who's ever asked me what travel card to get. But I just realized I hadn't actually swiped the card in almost 12 months. When the $95 annual fee hit my statement, my first thought was figuring out how to justify it -- and I couldn't. Here's what finally pushed me to cancel (and the new card I use instead now). Most of my spending earns the worst possible rate Here's the thing about the Chase Sapphire Preferred's rewards structure -- it looks great on paper until you realize how much of your actual spending qualifies for the good rates. You'll earn great rewards if dining and travel make up a big chunk of your monthly budget. But my spending doesn't work that way. Most of what I buy -- groceries, subscriptions, random Amazon purchases, home, and kids stuff -- earns 1x point per dollar. That's the floor for most rewards cards, and it's not exactly inspiring. My wife and I spend upwards of $4,000 a month on our credit cards. Here's what that looks like compared to a flat-rate 2x card:

Annual Spend Earning Rate Points Earned Value (at $0.01/pt) Chase Sapphire Preferred $48,000 1x 48,000 pts $480 Flat-rate 2x card $48,000 2x 96,000 pts $960 Data source: Author's calculations.

Realistically my wife and I can earn double the rewards by using a card with a baseline 2X rate instead. That's roughly $480 in value from switching cards. And honestly, the elevated category rates aren't even exclusive to the Chase Sapphire Preferred. I have a couple other no-annual fee Chase cards that earn comparable dining and travel rewards. So I was paying $95 a year for something I already have for free. Points Boost didn't save it When Chase revamped how Sapphire cardholders redeem points for travel, they replaced the old flat +25% bonus (where each point was worth $0.0125 toward travel) with something called Points Boost. On paper, Points Boost sounds interesting. In practice, the elevated redemption rates are largely limited to premium bookings: business class flights, high-end hotels, the kind of purchases I'm not making. For the economic travel I do, Points Boost has turned out to basically be a big devaluation of points. With the old system 50,000 points used to be worth $625 toward travel. With Points Boost replacing that flat rate, that same balance gets me closer to $500 in travel value -- a $125 drop I didn't sign up for. What I switched to instead I'm now primarily using the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). Yes, it has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- but the benefits almost immediately offset it. The card comes with a $300 annual travel credit through Capital One Travel and a 10,000-mile anniversary bonus each year (worth $100). Do that math and the effective annual cost is below zero if you use those perks, which I do. Beyond that, I earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel, and unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases It also includes access to Capital One and participating Priority Pass lounges -- but honestly I'm not sure how much I'll visit those.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Apply Now for Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Excellent (740-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases. 2X-10X miles Annual Fee $395 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) Bottom Line If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee. Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big travel rewards bonus High rewards rate Travel credits Easy-to-use miles Annual fee Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards

Card Details Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® Top rated mobile app

