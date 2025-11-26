I Just Got a $250 Amazon Gift Card in 30 Seconds. Act Fast to Claim Yours

Published on Nov. 26, 2025

If you're an Amazon Prime member, then there's a can't-miss deal you should know about.

For a limited time, new Prime Visa (see rates and fees) cardholders are eligible for a boosted welcome offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.

I just signed up a couple of days ago, and it took about half a minute to fill out the application and get approved. I've already started using the $250 Amazon gift card for Christmas shopping.

On top of that, I expect to be a happy cardholder for years to come -- because the Prime Visa is fantastic for Prime members.

Here's why.

The Prime Visa is the best card for Amazon shopping

The Prime Visa card has no annual fee, and it can earn Amazon Prime members a ton of cash back.

Here are the rewards:

  • 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
  • 2% cash rewards on gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
  • 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

No other card offers 5% cash back on Amazon with no annual fee or spending caps.

5% back at Whole Foods is great if you shop there, and 5% on Chase Travel is solid if you don't already have a Chase card that earns 5%-plus.

The gas, transit, and dining rewards are decent. You could do worse than 2%, but you could do better, too. The best gas cards earn up to 6% cash back, for example.

But for Amazon purchases? The Prime Visa is my top choice.

How much cash back would you earn?

Here are some examples to give you an idea of how much cash back you could rack up in a year.

Monthly Amazon Spending Cash Back Earned per Year
$100 $60
$250 $150
$500 $300
Data source: Author's calculations.

Points are easy to redeem

The Prime Visa card earns points that you can redeem in several ways.

You can use points to pay for eligible Amazon purchases at checkout. I would not do this, though, because the points you spend won't earn more points.

You can also redeem points through your Chase portal for cash back, gift cards, and travel. I plan to redeem my points for cash back, which I'll put in my high-yield savings account. That way, all my Amazon spending earns 5% back, and my cash rewards earn interest.

There's almost no reason for Prime members not to get this card

This card is a slam dunk for Prime members. With no annual fee, it has practically no downside, even if you don't spend much on Amazon.

There's only one reason I wouldn't get this card: if you have a tendency to overspend. If you don't pay your bill in full every month, then the interest will cost far more than you earn.

I was given an eye-popping $21,000 credit limit. With that much credit, you can do serious damage -- especially on Amazon. But if you can stay on top of your payments, then I say go for it.

To get that $250 Amazon gift card before it disappears, click here to learn more and apply for the Prime Visa card today.

