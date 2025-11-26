I Just Got a $250 Amazon Gift Card in 30 Seconds. Act Fast to Claim Yours

If you're an Amazon Prime member, then there's a can't-miss deal you should know about.

For a limited time, new Prime Visa (see rates and fees) cardholders are eligible for a boosted welcome offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.

I just signed up a couple of days ago, and it took about half a minute to fill out the application and get approved. I've already started using the $250 Amazon gift card for Christmas shopping.

On top of that, I expect to be a happy cardholder for years to come -- because the Prime Visa is fantastic for Prime members.

Here's why.

The Prime Visa is the best card for Amazon shopping

The Prime Visa card has no annual fee, and it can earn Amazon Prime members a ton of cash back.

Here are the rewards:

5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

2% cash rewards on gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

1% cash rewards on all other purchases

No other card offers 5% cash back on Amazon with no annual fee or spending caps.

5% back at Whole Foods is great if you shop there, and 5% on Chase Travel is solid if you don't already have a Chase card that earns 5%-plus.

The gas, transit, and dining rewards are decent. You could do worse than 2%, but you could do better, too. The best gas cards earn up to 6% cash back, for example.

But for Amazon purchases? The Prime Visa is my top choice.