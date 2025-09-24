I Just Got a $50,000 Credit Limit With the Prime Visa Card
When I applied for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees), I was mainly in it for the instant $150 Amazon gift card you get upon approval. Free money for stuff I was going to buy anyway? Yes please.
But then came another surprise… Chase gave me a $30,000 starting credit limit on the spot. That's the highest limit I've ever received right out of the gate.
And then it got even better. Using the Chase mobile app, I moved $20,000 of unused credit from another Chase card onto this new one. In under 30 seconds, my total limit jumped to $50,000.
Here's why the Prime Visa is a good choice if you want a high-limit credit card.
Why I got the Prime Visa
I'm pretty picky about which credit cards I add to my personal wallet. Here's why I applied for the Prime Visa:
- My family spends an ungodly amount of money on Amazon, and this card earns unlimited 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.
- It has a $0 annual fee (which is rare for a card with a high, uncapped rewards rate). Prime membership is required, however.
- I got an instant $150 Amazon gift card on approval, with no spending requirements.
- Cash back is by far the simplest way to earn and redeem rewards. So it added no complexity to my credit card game.
Plus, I'm already a Chase customer for banking and other credit cards. So I can manage everything in the same app.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
How I transferred credit in 30 seconds
Chase rolled out a new self-serve feature recently that lets users transfer credit limits between different Chase cards via its mobile app.
When I logged into my account, I was able to move a $20,000 credit line from an existing credit card over to my new card. This brought the total credit limit to $50,000 for my Prime Visa.
Here's how easy it is to move credit lines:
- Open the Chase app and select one of your credit cards
- Tap "Manage account," then "Move credit line" from the menu
- Follow the steps to choose which cards you'd like to move credit from and to, as well as how much. There are some minimum and maximum limits for each card set by Chase.
After you submit, the new credit line is able to be used right away!
My Prime Visa now sits at a cool $50,000 credit limit. And while I'll never spend close to that, the benefits go beyond just the number.
Why I like high credit limits
Having a $50,000 credit line might sound like overkill -- especially on a single card. But I'm a fan of high-limit credit cards because they can actually help my overall credit profile.
For one, it helps keep my credit utilization ratio low. This is a major factor in how credit scores are made up. A higher limit means I can spend normally without ever getting close to the red zone.
It also gives me flexibility for big-ticket purchases. These are not every-day occurrences for me. But if I'm booking a massive trip, replacing an appliance, or covering a short-term emergency, I've got room to swipe without stressing over whether I'm close to maxing out my card.
And maybe the most important long-term benefit is that high limits show banks that I'm a responsible borrower. Handling a large limit wisely builds trust with lenders, which can make it easier to qualify for even better credit cards, mortgages, or loans down the road.
Just to be clear: I'm not using anywhere near $50,000. I just like having the option.
If you shop at Amazon often and want a high-limit credit card with simple rewards, the Prime Visa is an easy win.
Our Research Expert