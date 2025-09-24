I Just Got a $50,000 Credit Limit With the Prime Visa Card

When I applied for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees), I was mainly in it for the instant $150 Amazon gift card you get upon approval. Free money for stuff I was going to buy anyway? Yes please.

But then came another surprise… Chase gave me a $30,000 starting credit limit on the spot. That's the highest limit I've ever received right out of the gate.

And then it got even better. Using the Chase mobile app, I moved $20,000 of unused credit from another Chase card onto this new one. In under 30 seconds, my total limit jumped to $50,000.

Here's why the Prime Visa is a good choice if you want a high-limit credit card.

Why I got the Prime Visa

I'm pretty picky about which credit cards I add to my personal wallet. Here's why I applied for the Prime Visa:

My family spends an ungodly amount of money on Amazon, and this card earns unlimited 5% cash rewards

at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. It has a $0 annual fee (which is rare for a card with a high, uncapped rewards rate). Prime membership is required, however.

I got an instant $150 Amazon gift card on approval, with no spending requirements.

Cash back is by far the simplest way to earn and redeem rewards. So it added no complexity to my credit card game.

Plus, I'm already a Chase customer for banking and other credit cards. So I can manage everything in the same app.