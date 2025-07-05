I Just Moved a $10,000 Credit Limit From One Chase Card to Another in 60 Seconds

Chase just rolled out a cool self service feature. If you own two or more Chase credit cards, you can now move credit limits between your cards instantly, without a credit check.

I just tried it myself and moved a $10,000 credit line from one card to another. It took less than 60 seconds using the Chase mobile app.

Here's how easy it is, and why you might want to do it too.

How to move credit lines between Chase cards

First, you'll need to own at least two Chase credit cards and have them connected to the same account login.

Here's a step-by-step walkthrough of the process:

Open the Chase mobile app and select one of your credit cards Tap "Manage account" Choose "Move credit line" from the menu

From here you'll see a quick explanation screen telling you a bit about the feature and why moving available credit can help you.

Next you'll see a list of all your Chase cards, their current credit limits, and how much of each you can move. Here's what my list looked like: