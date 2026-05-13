I Just Saved $1,500 on Travel in 30 Minutes With My New Venture X Card. Here's How

I've been singing the praises of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) for months. I tell every travel lover I know that they should apply for one.

Until recently, though, I didn't have one myself.

I'd been a Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholder for a decade, so I already had a "premium" travel card. But after the card's latest update, I started to feel like I was overpaying.

Last Friday, as I was about to book an 11-day West Coast vacation, I decided it was finally time to pull the trigger. I signed up for the Capital One Venture X Card, downgraded my Chase Sapphire Reserve® to a no-annual-fee card, and got to booking.

And in one fell swoop, I saved myself $1,500 on travel. Here's how -- and why I plan to keep my Capital One Venture X Card for years.

Breaking down the savings

I booked everything through Capital One Travel to maximize my rewards and earn the Capital One Venture X Card's welcome offer: Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) after you spend $4,000 in the first 3 months.

Flights ($774): The first $300 was wiped out by the card's annual Capital One Travel credit. The remaining $474 earned 5X miles -- that's 2,370 miles, worth $23.70 toward travel.

The first $300 was wiped out by the card's annual Capital One Travel credit. The remaining $474 earned 5X miles -- that's 2,370 miles, worth $23.70 toward travel. Hotels and rental car ($4,218): These earn 10X miles through Capital One Travel. That's 42,180 miles, worth $421.80 toward travel.

These earn 10X miles through Capital One Travel. That's 42,180 miles, worth $421.80 toward travel. Early spend bonus: I met the spending requirement ($4,000 in the first 3 months) right away, welcome bonus should hit my account soon.

Add it all up, and I've saved myself a total of $1,495.50 on travel. Of course, the miles will go toward my next trip, so the savings aren't all instant. On the bright side, I could save well over $1,500 if I transfer my miles to the right airline or hotel partner.