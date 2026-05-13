I Just Saved $1,500 on Travel in 30 Minutes With My New Venture X Card. Here's How
I've been singing the praises of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) for months. I tell every travel lover I know that they should apply for one.
Until recently, though, I didn't have one myself.
I'd been a Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholder for a decade, so I already had a "premium" travel card. But after the card's latest update, I started to feel like I was overpaying.
Last Friday, as I was about to book an 11-day West Coast vacation, I decided it was finally time to pull the trigger. I signed up for the Capital One Venture X Card, downgraded my Chase Sapphire Reserve® to a no-annual-fee card, and got to booking.
And in one fell swoop, I saved myself $1,500 on travel. Here's how -- and why I plan to keep my Capital One Venture X Card for years.
Breaking down the savings
I booked everything through Capital One Travel to maximize my rewards and earn the Capital One Venture X Card's welcome offer: Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) after you spend $4,000 in the first 3 months.
- Flights ($774): The first $300 was wiped out by the card's annual Capital One Travel credit. The remaining $474 earned 5X miles -- that's 2,370 miles, worth $23.70 toward travel.
- Hotels and rental car ($4,218): These earn 10X miles through Capital One Travel. That's 42,180 miles, worth $421.80 toward travel.
- Early spend bonus: I met the spending requirement ($4,000 in the first 3 months) right away, welcome bonus should hit my account soon.
Add it all up, and I've saved myself a total of $1,495.50 on travel. Of course, the miles will go toward my next trip, so the savings aren't all instant. On the bright side, I could save well over $1,500 if I transfer my miles to the right airline or hotel partner.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
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- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
Why I finally made the switch
The big early spend bonus was not the only reason I switched to the Capital One Venture X Card. I've reviewed a lot of travel cards, and the Capital One Venture X Card stands out for two big reasons: It's simple and offers a ton of bang for your buck.
The annual fee practically pays for itself
The Capital One Venture X Card has an annual fee of $395 (see rates and fees). You get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles on every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel). That's an easy $400 in value every year.
2X miles (or more) on every purchase
This is the perk that not enough people talk about. Most credit cards earn 1X points on everyday purchases. With the Capital One Venture X Card, you get at least 2X miles for every dollar you spend.
It earns:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
So I'll earn hundreds of dollars' worth of travel rewards each year just through daily spending.
Airport lounge access
No other card at this price offers lounge access this good.
Capital One Venture X Card holders get a free Priority Pass membership, which gets you into 1,300+ participating lounges worldwide. They can also visit the swanky Capital One Lounge and Capital One Landing locations, found in seven U.S. airports.
And now I finally have a lounge at my home airport, Denver International!
No credits you have to work for
Some premium travel cards (like my last one) are starting to look like expensive coupon books. True, they can save you thousands -- but only if you spend money at the right places, at the right time.
I don't want to pay extra for a bunch of credits I might not use. With the Capital One Venture X Card, I don't have to.
Should you apply, too?
There's a reason I recommend the Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) to everybody: You almost can't lose. It has the travel benefits you need most, with none of the expensive fluff.
The only reason I would not get the Capital One Venture X Card is if I didn't want lounge access. In that case, I'd be better off with something like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, which has similar perks but only costs $95 a year (and has the same welcome offer after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months!).
Otherwise, I say go for it. Click here to learn more and apply for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.