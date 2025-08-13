I Keep 2 of Our Award-Winning Credit Cards in My Wallet. Here's Why That's All I Need in 2025
As someone who's spent years writing about credit cards, I've seen all the hype around luxury credit cards with big bonuses and loads of perks.
But after trying to fit them into my lifestyle, I realized that for me, they just weren't worth the effort -- or the cost.
These days, I stick with two of Motley Fool Money's award-winning cash back cards that reward me for how I actually spend money. Here's why that's all I really need for the time being.
Travel rewards weren't worth the hassle
For a long while, I felt like I was missing out by not having a premium travel card.
I knew people who flew first class on points, stayed in luxury hotels for free, and squeezed every dollar of value out of rewards programs.
But that was never my goal.
I don't travel very often -- and when I do, it's usually just a short drive to the nearest beach or lake. I also don't love managing bonus categories, transfer partners, or other bells and whistles. And I definitely don't like paying a sky-high annual fee if I can't justify it.
When I took a good look at my lifestyle, the solution was clear: cash back just made more sense.
The two cards I rely on every day
My new goal was simple: Earn consistent rewards on everyday spending without a ton of extra work. After scouring a bunch of options, here's what I came up with:
- Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees): Earns 2% cash rewards on all purchases. I use this for almost everything -- gas, groceries, shopping, and even a few bills.
- Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees): Earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases. I mostly use this card for dining.
These two cards also happen to be Motley Fool Money award winners. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is our best cash back card of 2025, while the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is our best no-fee card of 2025 (the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also has no annual fee).
By pairing these two cards, I earn 2% to 3% back on nearly every dollar I spend. Here's roughly how much I earn in a year:
- $500 in monthly spending on dining x 3% back with the Chase Freedom Unlimited® = $180 per year
- $1,400 a month on everything else x 2% cash rewards with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card = $336 per year
That's $516 a year in total, with no annual fees and no hoops to jump through -- just cash rewards I can redeem in all sorts of ways. I like depositing my rewards right back into my bank account; it's kind of like a mini-paycheck just for using my card.
Want a cash back card that covers all your bases? Check out our full list of the best cash back cards available now.
Find a setup that makes sense for you
Travel cards aren't a bad option by any means. For most people, they can add tons of value. They just don't fit how I spend or live.
For me, cash back is much simpler and more rewarding. And if there's a lesson to learn from that, I think it's simply to find the card combination that makes sense for you.
