I Keep 2 of Our Award-Winning Credit Cards in My Wallet. Here's Why That's All I Need in 2025

As someone who's spent years writing about credit cards, I've seen all the hype around luxury credit cards with big bonuses and loads of perks.

But after trying to fit them into my lifestyle, I realized that for me, they just weren't worth the effort -- or the cost.

These days, I stick with two of Motley Fool Money's award-winning cash back cards that reward me for how I actually spend money. Here's why that's all I really need for the time being.

Travel rewards weren't worth the hassle

For a long while, I felt like I was missing out by not having a premium travel card.

I knew people who flew first class on points, stayed in luxury hotels for free, and squeezed every dollar of value out of rewards programs.

But that was never my goal.

I don't travel very often -- and when I do, it's usually just a short drive to the nearest beach or lake. I also don't love managing bonus categories, transfer partners, or other bells and whistles. And I definitely don't like paying a sky-high annual fee if I can't justify it.

When I took a good look at my lifestyle, the solution was clear: cash back just made more sense.

The two cards I rely on every day

My new goal was simple: Earn consistent rewards on everyday spending without a ton of extra work. After scouring a bunch of options, here's what I came up with: