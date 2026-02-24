I Love Credit Cards -- but Here Are 3 Times I Recommend Against Them

I use my credit card for probably 99% of my purchases. Groceries, gas, travel, subscriptions -- if I can earn rewards on it, I do. I genuinely believe credit cards are one of the best financial tools most people aren't using to their full potential.

But "most of the time" isn't "all of the time."

There are a handful of situations where swiping your credit card is actually the wrong call -- and knowing the difference can save you real money.

1. When you need cash from an ATM

If you're heading to an ATM to pull out cash, please -- use your debit card.

Using a credit card to withdraw cash is called a cash advance, and it comes with a brutal stack of fees. Credit card companies typically charge 3% to 5% of the cash advance amount (with a minimum of $10) -- and a higher cash advance APR. Oh, and unlike regular purchases, there's no grace period. Interest starts accruing immediately.

So if you pull $500 from an ATM with your credit card, you could easily pay $25 upfront just in fees -- before a single day of interest kicks in.

Your debit card pulls directly from your checking account. So just use that whenever you need cash.

2. When there's a transaction fee (think: anything above 1%-2%)

Some merchants charge a "convenience fee" just for paying by credit card. It's more common than most people realize. A few places you might run into this:

Rent payments through online portals

Small, local businesses (think: your favorite taco spot or a mom-and-pop barbershop)

Government payments like parking tickets, DMV fees, or taxes

These fees typically run 1% to 3% of the transaction. And even if you have a great rewards credit card, if you're paying a 2.5% fee but only earning 1.5% cash back, you're actually losing money on the swipe.

My general rule: if a transaction fee is around 1% to 2%, make sure your rewards rate comfortably beats it for that purchase category. If your card isn't hitting that, debit or a check is the smarter move.

A handful of top rewards cards do offer 2%, 3%, or even 5% back in specific categories. See our picks for the best rewards credit cards in 2026 -- and find one that works harder for your spending.

3. If you struggle with credit card debt or overspending

If you're carrying credit card debt, or even trying to tighten your budget a bit more in 2026, it might be worth giving your credit cards a break and paying in cash for everything.

The old "cash envelope method" is still one of the most effective budgeting systems ever created. When you physically hand over bills, you feel the money leaving in a way that a tap-to-pay transaction just doesn't replicate.

Your debit card works similarly -- it's your actual money, not borrowed money, which changes how most people spend.

If you've been overspending or treading water with a credit card balance, switching to debit (or even cash) for a few months can be a genuine financial reset.

Credit cards are still worth it -- just use them wisely

My wife and I probably earn between $1,000 and $1,500 a year in credit card rewards. We use credit cards for the majority of our spending and collect every dollar in rewards we can.

But for ATM withdrawals, high-fee transactions, and any time there's a real risk of going into debt -- we think past the rewards and play it safe. Sometimes the boring move is the right move.

Check out the best all-around credit cards of 2026 and start earning on every purchase you were already going to make.