I Missed the Last Venture X Offer -- and I'm Not Making That $1,000 Mistake Again

Every now and then, Capital One boosts the welcome offer on select cards. And right now there's a killer one for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). We're talking 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening.

But there's a catch: These promos show up with no warning, and vanish just as fast.

Years ago when I last saw this specific offer live, I hesitated and missed it. And I've kind of been waiting for the right moment to snap up this card… and here we are!

Here's why it's such a good deal for travelers.

Earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel)

Right now, new Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card holders can earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when they spend $10,000 in the first 6 months.

Those miles are worth $1,000 in travel -- and they're easy to redeem, whether you book directly with airlines or through a travel site.

I'll be honest, the minimum spend looks a little intimidating. But my wife and I should hit it naturally with our regular household expenses. Plus, with the holidays coming up, we've got gifts, groceries, and travel to cover anyway.

As long as we shift all our spending to the card as soon as it arrives, we're good.