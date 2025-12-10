I Missed the Last Venture X Offer -- and I'm Not Making That $1,000 Mistake Again
Every now and then, Capital One boosts the welcome offer on select cards. And right now there's a killer one for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). We're talking 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening.
But there's a catch: These promos show up with no warning, and vanish just as fast.
Years ago when I last saw this specific offer live, I hesitated and missed it. And I've kind of been waiting for the right moment to snap up this card… and here we are!
Here's why it's such a good deal for travelers.
Earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel)
Right now, new Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card holders can earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when they spend $10,000 in the first 6 months.
Those miles are worth $1,000 in travel -- and they're easy to redeem, whether you book directly with airlines or through a travel site.
I'll be honest, the minimum spend looks a little intimidating. But my wife and I should hit it naturally with our regular household expenses. Plus, with the holidays coming up, we've got gifts, groceries, and travel to cover anyway.
As long as we shift all our spending to the card as soon as it arrives, we're good.
Why this card was already on my wishlist
Welcome offer aside, I've been wanting the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card for a while.
It's one of the only premium travel cards that hasn't got a ridiculous benefits package full of lifestyle credits I would never normally use.
Yes, the annual fee is high, at $395 (see rates and fees). But can be offset by very flexible perks, like:
- $300 annual travel credit when you book through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles every year on your cardmember anniversary (worth $100)
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
Plus, there's access to Capital One Lounges, 1,300+ Priority Pass™ lounges, and up to $120 Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credit.
Just the $300 travel credit and 10K anniversary miles (worth another $100) can help to recover that annual fee.
Since my family will almost certainly spend $400 in travel each year, I won't really be out of pocket at all for the card. And all the points we rack up are gravy.
My favorite way to use Capital One miles
Some travel cards make redeeming points really hard. Like you have to book through a specific travel portal, or the value of points changes depending on the type of trip you book.
But Capital One makes it super simple. My favorite feature is the travel purchase "eraser."
Basically, you book your travel however you want using the credit card. This could be directly with an airline, through a hotel website, or even on discount sites like Expedia or Kayak.
Once the travel charge hits your credit card statement, you can just log in and apply your miles directly to cover those purchases. It's fast, flexible, and doesn't force you to go through a travel portal that might charge higher prices or have fewer options.
This is a huge deal for me. I can hunt for the best price, stack other discounts or promo codes, and still pay with miles after the fact.
Should you get the Capital One Venture X Card?
If you've got excellent credit and travel at least once or twice a year, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is hard to beat.
Between the upfront value, lounge access, and ongoing flat-rate rewards, it's one of the best travel rewards cards available today.
Just remember: Boosted limited-time offers like this (100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening) don't last forever. If it makes sense for your budget and travel plans, now's the time to act.
That said, if you're still working on building your credit -- or want a different kind of rewards setup -- check out all our top-rated rewards cards and see what you could earn.
