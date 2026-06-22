I Opened 3 Credit Cards in 8 Months. Here's What Happened to My Score
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Some people will tell you that opening several credit cards in a year can wreck your credit score. The truth is, if you do it right, your credit score will barely flinch.
I opened three new cards between August of 2025 and this April, and my score is…three points lower than it was at the start.
And what did I get in exchange for that small, temporary dip? Over $2,200 in rewards from my new cards.
Here's how I made it work.
Why I went on a card-opening spree
For years, I was coasting on my Chase Sapphire Reserve® card. It's a great travel card, but it only earned me 1 point per dollar on most of my spending. Plus, I wasn't using enough of the perks to make the annual fee feel worth it.
So I decided to fix that -- and fast.
I opened three new cards:
- Citi Custom Cash® Card (August 2025): earns 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent). (This card is closed to new members, unfortunately.)
- Prime Visa (November 2025): earns unlimited 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.
- Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (April 2026) (see rates and fees): excellent travel perks and rewards for everyday spending.
I also downgraded my Chase Sapphire Reserve® to the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, so I'm no longer paying Chase an annual fee.
How my new cards have saved me $2,200+
- I earned a welcome offer from all three cards. Those bonuses were worth $1,200 combined.
- I'm earning way more rewards on my spending.
- I earned a quick and easy credit from my Capital One Venture X Card: $300 off Capital One Travel purchases per year.
The Capital One Venture X Card did the heavy lifting with its welcome offer: Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening -- worth $750 toward travel. Plus, when I used it to book a summer vacation, I earned enough miles to save hundreds on my next trip.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
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- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
Add it all up, and I've gotten at least $2,200 in value out of these cards. And if that weren't enough, I saved myself $400 per year in annual fees by downgrading my Chase Sapphire Reserve® ($795/year) and swapping in the Capital One Venture X Card ($395/year, see rates and fees).
How my credit score (barely) changed
My credit score started at 780.
I won't pretend all the applications had no effect. Each one triggered a hard inquiry and lowered my average account age, causing a small short-term drop.
Interestingly, my score actually went up shortly after I opened my Capital One Venture X Card. That could be because my credit utilization went down thanks to the card's high spending limit.
Now that the dust has settled, though, my score sits at 777 -- still "very good." In 12 months, the hard inquiries will fall off. My average account age will rebound, since I plan to keep my cards forever.
The only thing really holding me back is a loan I cosigned -- and that has perfect payment history, so I should climb past 800 before long.
Why my score remained high
There are three very important things to keep in mind here:
- I only applied for these three cards. I didn't fire off a hundred applications just to see what I got.
- I stay on top of my bills. My credit utilization is currently 4%.
- I downgraded my Chase Sapphire Reserve® instead of canceling it. That means I kept my credit limit and account history.
Otherwise, my credit score could have taken a serious hit.
Should you open multiple new cards?
Opening multiple cards in a year can be a good idea if:
- You pay your balance in full every month. If you carry a balance, then the interest charges will cost you far more than the rewards you earn.
- You get real value out of the cards. Each card should have a clear job, a decent welcome offer, and a reasonable annual fee (if any).
- You space your applications out. It's best to wait at least a few months between applications -- and six months is even better.
- You don't do it every year. "Churning" credit cards is risky for most people.
If all of that applies, then apply away. Don't miss out on hundreds of dollars a year in rewards from top rewards credit cards just because your credit score might drop slightly in the near term.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.