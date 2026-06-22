I Opened 3 Credit Cards in 8 Months. Here's What Happened to My Score

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Some people will tell you that opening several credit cards in a year can wreck your credit score. The truth is, if you do it right, your credit score will barely flinch.

I opened three new cards between August of 2025 and this April, and my score is…three points lower than it was at the start.

And what did I get in exchange for that small, temporary dip? Over $2,200 in rewards from my new cards.

Here's how I made it work.

Why I went on a card-opening spree

For years, I was coasting on my Chase Sapphire Reserve® card. It's a great travel card, but it only earned me 1 point per dollar on most of my spending. Plus, I wasn't using enough of the perks to make the annual fee feel worth it.

So I decided to fix that -- and fast.

I opened three new cards:

Citi Custom Cash® Card (August 2025) : earns 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent). (This card is closed to new members, unfortunately.)

: earns 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent). (This card is closed to new members, unfortunately.) Prime Visa (November 2025) : earns unlimited 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.

: earns unlimited 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (April 2026) (see rates and fees): excellent travel perks and rewards for everyday spending.

I also downgraded my Chase Sapphire Reserve® to the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, so I'm no longer paying Chase an annual fee.

How my new cards have saved me $2,200+

I earned a welcome offer from all three cards. Those bonuses were worth $1,200 combined. I'm earning way more rewards on my spending. I earned a quick and easy credit from my Capital One Venture X Card: $300 off Capital One Travel purchases per year.

The Capital One Venture X Card did the heavy lifting with its welcome offer: Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening -- worth $750 toward travel. Plus, when I used it to book a summer vacation, I earned enough miles to save hundreds on my next trip.