I Opened 4 Credit Cards in 10 Months. Here's What Happened to My Credit Score

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I've never been what you'd call a credit card "hacker." For years, I used a single card and never applied for any others. It felt simple and safe.

However, I was missing out on hundreds of dollars a year in rewards, plus thousands of dollars in sign-up bonuses. So last year, I finally decided to overhaul my wallet.

I opened three new cards, which became my main spenders. Then a sign-up bonus came along that felt too good to pass up, so I got a fourth.

My credit score is now 14 points lower than when I started. That's a small, temporary dip -- and my new cards will end up earning me at least $3,300 in less than a year.

Here's how I made it work.

The four cards I opened

Citi Custom Cash® Card -- August 2025: 5% cash back on my top eligible spend category (groceries) each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent. (The card is closed to new applicants now.)

-- August 2025: 5% cash back on my top eligible spend category (groceries) each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent. (The card is closed to new applicants now.) Prime Visa -- November 2025: Unlimited 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.

-- November 2025: Unlimited 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) -- April 2026: Excellent travel benefits and rewards for everyday spending.

(see rates and fees) -- April 2026: Excellent travel benefits and rewards for everyday spending. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) -- June 2026: Just refreshed with additional earning rates and better travel credits.

Between sign-up bonuses, statement credits, and spending rewards, these cards have already saved me over $2,200. And my new rates and fees will soon bring that to about $3,300.

I also downgraded my old Chase Sapphire Reserve® to the no-annual-fee Chase Freedom Unlimited®. My total annual fees have dropped by $305.

Why I got the Chase Sapphire Preferred

I didn't need the Chase Sapphire Preferred. The other cards already earn great rewards on my biggest expenses. But the Chase Sapphire Preferred just got an update that makes it too good to ignore.

Some of the perks include:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)

on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs) 3X points on gas & EV charging (including at Costco)

on gas & EV charging (including at Costco) 3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo)

on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo) 2X points on all other travel purchases

on all other travel purchases $100 Chase Travel hotel credit (up from $50)

(up from $50) Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit (up to $120 every four years)

every four years) 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 within 3 months of account opening

That sign-up bonus is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, the hotel credit will save me an easy $100 every year. The Chase Sapphire Preferred's annual fee is only $95, so the card will essentially be free.

As an added bonus, I can transfer points from my Chase Freedom Unlimited® card to my Chase Sapphire Preferred. That way, I can combine all my Chase points and redeem them for travel. I've already transferred 36,000 points -- enough for a flight or a couple nights at a hotel.