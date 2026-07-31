I Opened 4 Credit Cards in 10 Months. Here's What Happened to My Credit Score
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I've never been what you'd call a credit card "hacker." For years, I used a single card and never applied for any others. It felt simple and safe.
However, I was missing out on hundreds of dollars a year in rewards, plus thousands of dollars in sign-up bonuses. So last year, I finally decided to overhaul my wallet.
I opened three new cards, which became my main spenders. Then a sign-up bonus came along that felt too good to pass up, so I got a fourth.
My credit score is now 14 points lower than when I started. That's a small, temporary dip -- and my new cards will end up earning me at least $3,300 in less than a year.
Here's how I made it work.
The four cards I opened
- Citi Custom Cash® Card -- August 2025: 5% cash back on my top eligible spend category (groceries) each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent. (The card is closed to new applicants now.)
- Prime Visa -- November 2025: Unlimited 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.
- Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) -- April 2026: Excellent travel benefits and rewards for everyday spending.
- Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) -- June 2026: Just refreshed with additional earning rates and better travel credits.
Between sign-up bonuses, statement credits, and spending rewards, these cards have already saved me over $2,200. And my new rates and fees will soon bring that to about $3,300.
I also downgraded my old Chase Sapphire Reserve® to the no-annual-fee Chase Freedom Unlimited®. My total annual fees have dropped by $305.
Why I got the Chase Sapphire Preferred
I didn't need the Chase Sapphire Preferred. The other cards already earn great rewards on my biggest expenses. But the Chase Sapphire Preferred just got an update that makes it too good to ignore.
Some of the perks include:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging (including at Costco)
- 3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo)
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- $100 Chase Travel hotel credit (up from $50)
- Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit (up to $120 every four years)
- 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 within 3 months of account opening
That sign-up bonus is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, the hotel credit will save me an easy $100 every year. The Chase Sapphire Preferred's annual fee is only $95, so the card will essentially be free.
As an added bonus, I can transfer points from my Chase Freedom Unlimited® card to my Chase Sapphire Preferred. That way, I can combine all my Chase points and redeem them for travel. I've already transferred 36,000 points -- enough for a flight or a couple nights at a hotel.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
My score dropped 14 points. Here's why that's fine
I started out with a FICO® Score of 780. Each application triggered a hard inquiry and lowered my average account age, so I'm now at 766.
But that's nothing compared to $3,300+ in rewards. My score will bounce back once the inquiries fall off my report and my average account age recovers.
If you ask me, real money beats a slightly higher credit score. Not only have my new cards saved me thousands, but they'll keep earning high rewards year after year.
Why my credit score is still solid
Three things kept my score from taking a serious hit:
- I only applied for the cards above. If I had applied for 50 cards just to see what I got, my score would have dropped much more.
- I pay my cards in full every month, and I'm not spending more just because I have more credit. My credit utilization is around 4%.
- I downgraded my old card instead of closing it. My Chase Sapphire Reserve® became a Chase Freedom Unlimited, so I kept the credit limit and the account history.
I'm not done yet
Believe it or not, I plan to apply for one more card before the year is out: the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). It's one of the best no-annual-fee cards (see rates and fees) out there, with unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®). Plus, I'll be able to transfer those rewards to my Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) and redeem them for travel.
I plan to wait a while before I apply -- but you might want to act now. The card currently has a limited-time offer: Earn $250 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. It doesn't get much easier than that.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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On Capital One's Secure Website.
New cardholders can earn $250 cash bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $250 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Earn $250 Cash Back
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Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $250 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.Read Full Review
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- Early Spend Bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
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- For a limited time, earn a one-time $250 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- Top rated mobile app
Once I get the Capital One Savor card (see rates and fees), I should be set for a long time (though I'll still keep an eye out for big sign-up bonuses).
Should you open several new cards in a year?
This only works if:
- You pay your balance in full every month. Carrying a balance wipes out any rewards you earn.
- Each card has a clear purpose and a bonus worth chasing.
- You space out your applications instead of applying all at once.
- You're not doing this every single year.
If that's you, then a handful of well-timed applications can be worth thousands of dollars. If it's not, then you might end up stuck with high-interest debt and a poor credit score. This isn't a strategy for everyone, and it's not one to repeat every year.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Costco Wholesale, JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.