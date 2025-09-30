I Raised My Credit Limit $20,000 by Switching to This 5% Cash Back Card
I recently opened a Prime Visa (see rates and fees) rewards card mostly for the instant $150 Amazon gift card and high cash back rate.
But something even cooler happened right after I applied... Since I have existing Chase credit cards, I was able to shift an additional $20,000 credit line into the new account using the Chase mobile app. It took me less than 30 seconds, and just like that, my new total limit for this Prime Visa is now $50,000.
Here's how it worked, and why I think this card is a sleeper win for any Amazon Prime member.
Why I got the Prime Visa card
I'm pretty strategic about the credit cards I carry. Being a rewards nerd is part of my job.
The Prime Visa made my shortlist for a few reasons:
First off, my family shops a ton at Amazon, and this card earns unlimited 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. That's a great return on stuff we're already buying.
Even better, the card has a $0 annual fee, which is rare for one that earns this much back. It does require an Amazon Prime membership, however.
And yes, I got that instant $150 Amazon gift card posted to my account right after approval -- with no need to hit a spending minimum.
Lastly, I already bank with Chase and hold several of their cards. Having everything under one app just makes life easier.
Moving credit lines across Chase cards
Chase recently introduced a cool feature in its mobile app that lets you move credit limits between your Chase cards.
Here's what I did:
- I opened the Chase app and selected the new card
- Under "Manage account," I tapped "Move credit line"
- Then I chose a card I wasn't using much and transferred $20,000 of its credit line over
- The transfer was instant, and my new card's limit updated to $50,000
I don't plan to spend anywhere near that amount, but having access to a larger limit has its perks.
Why I like having a bigger limit
There's a lot of misunderstanding around high-limit credit cards. People assume they lead to more debt or getting into spending trouble. But that's only true if you treat it like free money. For me, it's the opposite.
Having a higher credit limit actually helps keep my credit utilization low, which is one of the biggest factors in your credit score.
It also gives me peace of mind for large purchases, like when we had to replace our fridge last year or when I booked our last $9,000 family vacation.
More importantly, a high limit shows lenders I'm a responsible borrower. And this trust helps when I'm ready to apply for new cards, a mortgage, or anything else that requires good credit.
To be clear: I don't carry a balance or plan to spend anywhere near $50,000. I just like having the room to breathe.
If you're already a regular Amazon shopper and want a credit card with generous rewards and room to grow, this one checks a lot of boxes.
