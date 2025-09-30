I Raised My Credit Limit $20,000 by Switching to This 5% Cash Back Card

I recently opened a Prime Visa (see rates and fees) rewards card mostly for the instant $150 Amazon gift card and high cash back rate.

But something even cooler happened right after I applied... Since I have existing Chase credit cards, I was able to shift an additional $20,000 credit line into the new account using the Chase mobile app. It took me less than 30 seconds, and just like that, my new total limit for this Prime Visa is now $50,000.

Here's how it worked, and why I think this card is a sleeper win for any Amazon Prime member.

Why I got the Prime Visa card

I'm pretty strategic about the credit cards I carry. Being a rewards nerd is part of my job.

The Prime Visa made my shortlist for a few reasons:

First off, my family shops a ton at Amazon, and this card earns unlimited 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. That's a great return on stuff we're already buying.

Even better, the card has a $0 annual fee, which is rare for one that earns this much back. It does require an Amazon Prime membership, however.

And yes, I got that instant $150 Amazon gift card posted to my account right after approval -- with no need to hit a spending minimum.

Lastly, I already bank with Chase and hold several of their cards. Having everything under one app just makes life easier.