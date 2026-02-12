I Review Credit Cards Every Day. Here Are 3 That I Tell My Friends to Get

There are so many credit cards to choose from, it's enough to make your head spin.

Good news: I've spent untold hours comparing credit cards so you don't have to.

There are a lot of great cards out there, but when friends and family members ask me what to get, I give them my short list.

Here are the cards I recommend the most.

1. For grocery stores and dining: Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) offers simple, generous rewards.

Here's what I love about it:

Earn a $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

on Capital One Entertainment purchases 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) 1% cash back on all other purchases

The 3% cash back on grocery stores and dining is the star here.

It might not look exciting. There are other cards that earn more than 3% in these categories. However, most of them 1) charge an annual fee, 2) earn only 1% after you spend a certain amount, or 3) both of the above.

With no annual fee (rates and fees) or spending cap, the Capital One Savor card is a better value for many people -- especially families with high grocery spending. A family that spends $1,000 per month on grocery stores and dining would earn $360 in cash back every year.