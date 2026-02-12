I Review Credit Cards Every Day. Here Are 3 That I Tell My Friends to Get
There are so many credit cards to choose from, it's enough to make your head spin.
Good news: I've spent untold hours comparing credit cards so you don't have to.
There are a lot of great cards out there, but when friends and family members ask me what to get, I give them my short list.
Here are the cards I recommend the most.
1. For grocery stores and dining: Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) offers simple, generous rewards.
Here's what I love about it:
- Earn a $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
The 3% cash back on grocery stores and dining is the star here.
It might not look exciting. There are other cards that earn more than 3% in these categories. However, most of them 1) charge an annual fee, 2) earn only 1% after you spend a certain amount, or 3) both of the above.
With no annual fee (rates and fees) or spending cap, the Capital One Savor card is a better value for many people -- especially families with high grocery spending. A family that spends $1,000 per month on grocery stores and dining would earn $360 in cash back every year.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Earn a $200 cash bonus
-
-
- Sign-up bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
-
2. For Amazon shopping: Prime Visa
I consider the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) a must-have for Amazon Prime members.
Here's why:
- $0 annual fee
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval, exclusively for Prime members
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
No card beats the Prime Visa for Amazon shopping. It costs nothing to carry, and the $150 gift card is added to your account when you're approved -- no spending required.
I got this card in November. The gift card was a nice bonus (and it paid for some Christmas presents), but the unlimited 5% cash back on Amazon purchases will make me a happy cardholder for years.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74% – 27.49% Variable
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
-
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
3. For travel (and everything else): Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) has simple but high-value travel rewards, and its annual fee is incredibly easy to earn back.
Here are the highlights:
- $395 annual fee (see rates and fees)
- 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
- Airport lounge access
- $300 annual travel credit for bookings through Capital One Travel
- 10,000-mile anniversary bonus, starting on your first anniversary
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
It's pretty simple for a "premium" travel card. But here's why I recommend the Capital One Venture X Card the most:
- You can earn the annual fee back by booking one trip per year through Capital One Travel. The travel credit and the anniversary bonus are worth a total of $400 toward travel, which puts you $5 ahead.
- Airport lounge access alone is worth hundreds of dollars a year.
- 2X miles on non-travel spending is high for a travel card, making the Capital One Venture X Card a great choice for everyday purchases.
So there's very little downside -- and a whole lot of upside. Throw in the welcome offer, and the Capital One Venture X Card is too good to ignore.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
-
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
These cards have one thing in common
None of these cards will be the absolute best credit card for every single person. However, all of them offer excellent value. They have generous rewards that are easy to earn. They have either no annual fee or an annual fee that doesn't take work to recoup.
And that makes them great choices for almost anyone.
