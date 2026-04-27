I Travel a Ton, Here's Why the Amex Platinum Still Doesn't Make Sense

Just because you travel a lot doesn't mean a premium travel card is automatically a good fit.

On paper, I probably look like the ideal candidate for the American Express Platinum Card®. I travel regularly, put a lot on my credit card each month, and write about travel rewards for a living.

But the card genuinely doesn't make sense for my life -- here's why.

The credits don't match how I travel

The Platinum Card® benefits are designed around high-end hotels, fine dining, and brand loyalty. And honestly, I'm just not that type of person.

I'm a deal hunter when it comes to booking travel, looking for the best overall value so my dollars can stretch the furthest. I'll book a Holiday Inn Express over a Four Seasons any day if the price is right.

The high-end travel and luxury lifestyle credits that come with the Platinum Card® assumes a lifestyle I just don't have.

Work covers my work trips

On the occasions when I do fly on the nicer side, it's for team retreats, work conferences, or company travel. And my employer handles all of the bookings and payments.

I still get to pick my airline, book my seat, and choose flight times, but none of the expense touches my personal card. So the trips where the Platinum Card® would actually shine are the ones I'm not paying for.

Lounge access isn't all it's cracked up to be

This might be specific to my situation, but my home airport is LAX. And the Centurion Lounge is all the way at the far end, nestled inside the international terminal.

If you've spent any time at LAX, you already know it's a circus. Walking from a domestic terminal to the international end and back is an easy 40-minute round trip. On a short domestic flight, I just don't have that kind of time before boarding.

And from what I've experienced, a lot of major airports are set up the same way. The lounges are rarely right next door to the terminal you're flying out of.

It doesn't help me on road trips

My family takes a lot of road trips. We drive all up and down California, camping and visiting national parks.

Our biggest drive each year is to Montana in the summer. Two days each way, almost 3,000 miles return, and somewhere around $650 in gas for the trip. The Platinum Card® earns just 1X points on gas purchases, so on $650 in filling up the tank, that's 650 points -- worth maybe $6.50. That's about as uninspiring as credit card rewards get.

The Platinum Card®'s bonus categories reward flying and luxury spending. Road trips don't fit the mold.

What I use instead

Right now my daily driver is the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees).

The annual fee is still high -- $395 (see rates and fees) -- but it's less than half of the Platinum Card®. And it essentially pays for itself with two super-flexible benefits.

The Capital One Venture X Card comes with a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, and 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary. That's $400 in value right there.

But the biggest draw is earning unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases outside its travel categories.

My family puts about $4,000 a month on credit cards, so at a baseline 2X miles that adds up to 96,000 miles a year (worth $960 toward travel).