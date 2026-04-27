I Travel a Ton, Here's Why the Amex Platinum Still Doesn't Make Sense
Just because you travel a lot doesn't mean a premium travel card is automatically a good fit.
On paper, I probably look like the ideal candidate for the American Express Platinum Card®. I travel regularly, put a lot on my credit card each month, and write about travel rewards for a living.
But the card genuinely doesn't make sense for my life -- here's why.
The credits don't match how I travel
The Platinum Card® benefits are designed around high-end hotels, fine dining, and brand loyalty. And honestly, I'm just not that type of person.
I'm a deal hunter when it comes to booking travel, looking for the best overall value so my dollars can stretch the furthest. I'll book a Holiday Inn Express over a Four Seasons any day if the price is right.
The high-end travel and luxury lifestyle credits that come with the Platinum Card® assumes a lifestyle I just don't have.
Work covers my work trips
On the occasions when I do fly on the nicer side, it's for team retreats, work conferences, or company travel. And my employer handles all of the bookings and payments.
I still get to pick my airline, book my seat, and choose flight times, but none of the expense touches my personal card. So the trips where the Platinum Card® would actually shine are the ones I'm not paying for.
Lounge access isn't all it's cracked up to be
This might be specific to my situation, but my home airport is LAX. And the Centurion Lounge is all the way at the far end, nestled inside the international terminal.
If you've spent any time at LAX, you already know it's a circus. Walking from a domestic terminal to the international end and back is an easy 40-minute round trip. On a short domestic flight, I just don't have that kind of time before boarding.
And from what I've experienced, a lot of major airports are set up the same way. The lounges are rarely right next door to the terminal you're flying out of.
It doesn't help me on road trips
My family takes a lot of road trips. We drive all up and down California, camping and visiting national parks.
Our biggest drive each year is to Montana in the summer. Two days each way, almost 3,000 miles return, and somewhere around $650 in gas for the trip. The Platinum Card® earns just 1X points on gas purchases, so on $650 in filling up the tank, that's 650 points -- worth maybe $6.50. That's about as uninspiring as credit card rewards get.
The Platinum Card®'s bonus categories reward flying and luxury spending. Road trips don't fit the mold.
What I use instead
Right now my daily driver is the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees).
The annual fee is still high -- $395 (see rates and fees) -- but it's less than half of the Platinum Card®. And it essentially pays for itself with two super-flexible benefits.
The Capital One Venture X Card comes with a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, and 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary. That's $400 in value right there.
But the biggest draw is earning unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases outside its travel categories.
My family puts about $4,000 a month on credit cards, so at a baseline 2X miles that adds up to 96,000 miles a year (worth $960 toward travel).
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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= Fair
= Poor
= Best
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On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
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- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
The bottom line
The American Express Platinum Card® is a great card for the right person. If you fly premium regularly, stay in luxury hotels, and eat at nice restaurants, the credits and perks can absolutely justify the fee.
But that's just not how I travel.
Traveling a lot doesn't automatically make a premium card the right call.
The best rewards card is the one that fits how you actually move through the world -- not how you would if your life looked a little different.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here