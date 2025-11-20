I Wanted Simple Cash Back -- and These Are the Only Cards That Delivered
I don't know about you, but I'm not a big fan of jumping through tons of hoops to earn credit card rewards. When I was building out my credit card strategy, I quickly settled on a rule: If it doesn't offer easy cash rewards, I don't want it.
Years later, I have no regrets. I'm a big fan of straightforward cash back, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
Want to join me? Here are three of my favorite simple cash rewards cards available today.
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) has been my go-to credit card for a few years now. And that's for a few simple reasons: Primarily, the fact that it earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no caps or categories to track.
That's more or less the best flat rate you'll find -- and you'll get it for no annual fee. It doesn't get much simpler than that.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with an easy-to-earn welcome offer, too: Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's a spending requirement that virtually anyone can hit with everyday purchases.
Ready to earn 2% cash rewards on everything you buy? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is another one of my favorite cards -- it's got a competitive flat rate with some solid bonus categories to boot. You'll earn:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
I love using my Chase Freedom Unlimited® to earn 3% back on dining and my Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for pretty much everything else. The 1.5% flat rate is lower than the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's 2%, but it's still more than viable.
Plus, just like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers a $200 welcome bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Ready to earn 3% back at restaurants and drugstores? Read our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to apply today.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.74% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.74% - 28.24%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
3. Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Finally, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express comes with strong earning rates on routine spending categories for no annual fee (see rates and fees). You'll get:
- 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Terms apply
If you're a binge-watcher, you can get even more value out of the Amex Blue Cash Everyday. The card offers up to $84 in credits for The Disney Bundle in the form of $7 monthly statement credits. The Disney Bundle includes subscriptions to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
Plus, new cardholders can earn a $200 statement credit upon approval after spending $2,000 in purchases in the first 6 months.
Want to start earning? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Everyday and see how you can earn 3% back on all sorts of everyday purchases.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
0% on purchases, 15 months
0%, 15 months
APR
19.74%-28.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$200
-
If gas and groceries are big line items in your budget, don't miss this card. You won't pay an annual fee, and you can earn a generous 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. A 0% APR intro offer lasting 15 months and a $200 welcome bonus for a $2,000 spend inside of 6 months (terms apply) round out the perks on this Amex.Read Full Review
-
- U.S. supermarkets and online retail rewards
- U.S. gas stations cash back
- Big welcome offer
- No annual fee (see rates and fees)
- Foreign transaction fee
- High spend requirement for welcome offer
-
- Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- No Annual Fee.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, 19.74% to 28.74% variable APR.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $7 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at Disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
