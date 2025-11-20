I Wanted Simple Cash Back -- and These Are the Only Cards That Delivered

Published on Nov. 20, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

I don't know about you, but I'm not a big fan of jumping through tons of hoops to earn credit card rewards. When I was building out my credit card strategy, I quickly settled on a rule: If it doesn't offer easy cash rewards, I don't want it.

Years later, I have no regrets. I'm a big fan of straightforward cash back, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.

Want to join me? Here are three of my favorite simple cash rewards cards available today.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) has been my go-to credit card for a few years now. And that's for a few simple reasons: Primarily, the fact that it earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no caps or categories to track.

That's more or less the best flat rate you'll find -- and you'll get it for no annual fee. It doesn't get much simpler than that.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with an easy-to-earn welcome offer, too: Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's a spending requirement that virtually anyone can hit with everyday purchases.

Ready to earn 2% cash rewards on everything you buy? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Credit Score: Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR

2% cash rewards

$0

$200 cash rewards

  This card's unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven't come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is another one of my favorite cards -- it's got a competitive flat rate with some solid bonus categories to boot. You'll earn:

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

I love using my Chase Freedom Unlimited® to earn 3% back on dining and my Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for pretty much everything else. The 1.5% flat rate is lower than the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's 2%, but it's still more than viable.

Plus, just like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers a $200 welcome bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Ready to earn 3% back at restaurants and drugstores? Read our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to apply today.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Credit Score: Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

18.74% - 28.24% Variable

1.5% - 5% cash back

$0

Earn $200 cash back

  The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.74% - 28.24%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC

3. Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Finally, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express comes with strong earning rates on routine spending categories for no annual fee (see rates and fees). You'll get:

  • 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases
  • 1% cash back on other purchases
  • Terms apply

If you're a binge-watcher, you can get even more value out of the Amex Blue Cash Everyday. The card offers up to $84 in credits for The Disney Bundle in the form of $7 monthly statement credits. The Disney Bundle includes subscriptions to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

Plus, new cardholders can earn a $200 statement credit upon approval after spending $2,000 in purchases in the first 6 months.

Want to start earning? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Everyday and see how you can earn 3% back on all sorts of everyday purchases.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Credit Score: Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent
Good/Excellent

Purchases: 0% on purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months

19.74%-28.74% Variable

1%-3% cash back

$0

$200

  If gas and groceries are big line items in your budget, don't miss this card. You won't pay an annual fee, and you can earn a generous 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. A 0% APR intro offer lasting 15 months and a $200 welcome bonus for a $2,000 spend inside of 6 months (terms apply) round out the perks on this Amex.

    • U.S. supermarkets and online retail rewards
    • U.S. gas stations cash back
    • Big welcome offer
    • No annual fee (see rates and fees)
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • High spend requirement for welcome offer
    • Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
    • No Annual Fee.
    • Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, 19.74% to 28.74% variable APR.
    • Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
    • Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
    • Get up to a $7 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at Disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
    • Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
    • Terms Apply.

