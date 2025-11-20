I Wanted Simple Cash Back -- and These Are the Only Cards That Delivered

I don't know about you, but I'm not a big fan of jumping through tons of hoops to earn credit card rewards. When I was building out my credit card strategy, I quickly settled on a rule: If it doesn't offer easy cash rewards, I don't want it.

Years later, I have no regrets. I'm a big fan of straightforward cash back, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.

Want to join me? Here are three of my favorite simple cash rewards cards available today.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) has been my go-to credit card for a few years now. And that's for a few simple reasons: Primarily, the fact that it earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no caps or categories to track.

That's more or less the best flat rate you'll find -- and you'll get it for no annual fee. It doesn't get much simpler than that.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with an easy-to-earn welcome offer, too: Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's a spending requirement that virtually anyone can hit with everyday purchases.

Ready to earn 2% cash rewards on everything you buy? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.