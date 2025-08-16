I Watched My Friend Crush Her Debt With This 0% Intro APR Card -- Here's How It Works
A few years ago, my friend was drowning in credit card debt. She had about $10,000 in balances across a couple cards, and the interest was brutal. She was making payments every month, but barely making progress.
Then something shifted. The COVID-19 pandemic came and rocked her financial world. She decided it was time to get serious about her money and try a new approach.
That's when she found the Citi Simplicity® Card -- a balance transfer card from our partner with a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers.
She transferred her balances, made a simple plan, and went crazy paying down her debt. About a year and a half later, she was debt-free and had saved around $3,600 in interest along the way.
0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers
The Citi Simplicity® Card gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. An 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable) APR applies when the intro period ends.
What that means is every payment you make within that 0% intro APR window goes towards paying off principal. There's no interest sucking away at any of your monthly payments.
And if your balance is small enough to fully pay off within the intro period, you'll become debt-free without paying any interest.
Keep in mind, there is a balance transfer fee. But, it's usually way less than the total interest you save after transferring a balance. (I'll show you how in the example below!)
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
How much could you actually save?
Let's use the similar numbers my friend was facing to show an example of how much interest you could save using a balance transfer card to pay off debt.
If you're carrying a $10,000 balance at 22% APR and paying $500 a month, here's what switching to the Citi Simplicity® Card could save you:
|Option
|Interest Paid
|Time to Pay Off
|Old 22% APR card
|$2,570
|26 months
|Simplicity card
|$0
|21 months
Now, let's account for the balance transfer fee. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). On a $10,000 balance, you're looking at an intro fee of about $300.
Total interest savings of $2,570 minus the $300 fee means a net savings of $2,270. And, five months shaved off the debt-free timeline.
No annual fee, no late fees, no penalty APR
One of the biggest reasons I love the Citi Simplicity® Card is how forgiving it is.
There's no annual fee, so it doesn't cost any extra to apply for or keep the card long term.
There are no late fees, which can be a lifesaver if you slip up on a due date.
And unlike many other cards, there's no penalty APR. So missing a payment won't cause your interest rate to skyrocket.
This card is truly designed to help you get out of debt, not trap you in it. Probably why it won Motley Fool Money's Best Balance Transfer Card of 2025 award!
How to make it work for you
A 0% intro APR credit card isn't a magic wand. It won't erase your debt, and it won't work unless you fully commit to following a payoff plan.
My friend knew this going in -- and truly focussed on crushing her debt once and for all. And you can too.
Here's a simple plan you can make that actually works:
- Apply and get approved for the Citi Simplicity® Card.
- Transfer your balance within the first four months to lock in the 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers.
- Figure out your monthly payments: Add up your total balance (plus the transfer fee) and divide it by the length of the intro period. That's the amount you should aim to pay each month to be fully debt-free inside the 0% intro APR window.
- Stick to the plan, no matter what: Setting up autopay can help make your payments a habit. And try to avoid adding new purchases to the card. Your only job is to pay off your balance.
Watching my friend become debt-free was really inspiring. She went from feeling stuck and stressed to finally having control of her money again.
Today, she's investing for retirement and watching her net worth grow every month.
A fresh start is possible for you, too. Transfer your balance, skip the interest, and start fresh today. Apply for the Citi Simplicity® Card here to begin your journey (see rates and fees).
